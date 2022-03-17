Moscow Mitch McConnell’s Legacy will Involve Stacking the Supreme Court

Don't like to read?

During the 2004 election, the right-wing created a new term and another baseless way of attacking its opponents.

The term, “flip-flopper” fits the old, white man who controls the Senate today: Moscow Mitch McConnell. He has a record of offering his support to other politicians when doing so benefits him. He is another fake Republican who has no interest in the American people, he cares about Moscow Mitch.

Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court of the United States. President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace him. He not only selected a qualified and respected woman to fill Justice Breyer’s seat, but he also kept a campaign promise to place a Black woman on the Court.

Republicans have no reason to block her confirmation, but that’s not stopping them from trying.

Let’s go back in history and look at hypocrisy at its highest level.

In 2016, right-wing extremist Justice Antonin Scalia passed away suddenly. In February President Obama nominated a man respected by both Democrats and Republicans, Merrick Garland. Judge Garland is now the Attorney General of the United States of America.

Although there were nine months until the presidential election, Moscow Mitch made up a rule. He claimed that “a Supreme Court Justice should not be confirmed during an election year.” He refused to hold hearings, and Scalia’s seat remained open until after the election.

Moving forward to 2020.

One of the most remarkable women in American history, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lost her battle with cancer and died on September 18, 2020. This was less than two months before the presidential election.

Moscow Mitch had established a rule more than four years in the past. Justice Ginsburg’s seat would remain vacant until after the

election: right?

In the most egregious act of hypocrisy in history, when Trump nominated an unqualified woman who was a well-known religious extremist, violating the first amendment, Moscow Mitch pushed confirmation hearings through the senate. Amy Coney Barrett was appointed to the Supreme Court just eight days before the 2020 election.

During four long years of the Trump administration, Trump and Moscow Mitch stacked the Court with three woefully unqualified justices. Their only criteria was that they supported the extremist right-wing agenda.

Neil Gorsuch was free from controversy, but Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh remain very questionable choices.

I already discussed Barrett’s position as a Christian extremist. Kavanaugh’s situation is similar to the hearings for Clarence Thomas in 1991.

In 1991 Thomas was accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. Thanks to the old, white boys in the senate, she became the villain, and Thomas was confirmed. He is now the worst justice on the Court and will be remembered as one of the most incompetent and biased in history.

Kavanaugh’s accuser was Christine Blasey Ford. She accused him of sexual assault while they were in college. The hearings became a repeat of 1991. Ms. Ford was basically called a liar by the old, white men in the senate, and the American people are now stuck with a beer-guzzling sexual predator on the Court for life.

Moscow Mitch was pleased. There are now six Republicans on the SCOTUS and when Judge Jackson is confirmed, three seats will be occupied by Independent, progressive-leaning women.

Because our government, led by Moscow Mitch and his cronies, is the most corrupt in the world, it is now completely dysfunctional. The legislative and judicial branches in Washington are virtually worthless. Moscow Mitch created the “party of no” in 2009, and they have done nothing for the American people in more than 13 years. The entire right-wing continues to obstruct any legislation which would improve the lives of the majority. Special interests own every politician who calls his or herself a “Republican,” including five of the six members of the Supreme Court.

Over the last 40+ years, the former Republican Party replaced our democratic government with a plutocracy. A plutocracy cannot exist for long without a fascist government to guarantee its control over the direction of a country.

Moscow Mitch has absolutely no reason to block the confirmation of Judge Jackson, but I guarantee you that he will make something up if he cannot find a valid reason.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

