Judge Releases Jussie Smollett on PR Bond of $150,000

Don't like to read?

A judge has signed orders releasing Jussie Smollett from jail on a personal recognizance (PR) bond of $150,000. He was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail after being convicted on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police officers.

On March 16, 2022, the appeals courts came to a 2-1 decision to release the former “Empire” actor on a PR Bond which means he will not be required to place any money down for his release just promise to appear in court.

Once people heard about the appeals court’s decision they took to social media to share their thoughts. Many of which were outraged that he was being released. Thomas OConner tweeted, “Poor little crybaby jussie….!! Note to jussie: You’re be held accountable for your evil corrup evil racist evil lying evil criminal ways! Grow a pair! Z-E-R-O respect for jussie smollett!”

Prior to the court’s decision, Matt Walsh tweeted, “The worst thing about Smollett’s hoax — which no judge or prosecutor ever even mentioned — is that he was prepared to let any random white dudes take the fall and go to prison on federal hate crime charges. He threw a grenade and didn’t care who got hit by the shrapnel.”

Thebradfordfile shared their outrage on Twitter by saying, “Jussie Smollett is released from jail pending his appeal, while Trump supporters are still rotting in prison waiting for a trial for trespassing.” Juanita Broaddrick’s Twitter post stated, “If you don’t think there’s two standards of Justice …. you’re [explicit swear beginning with the letter “F”] nuts. Smollett released and J6 prisoners rotting in jail over a year. This is outrageous.”

Miles Commodore’s tweet said, “Jussie Smollett wasn’t spared from jail time because he’s black. I’m black and if I pulled this stunt, trust me I would be in prison. This is about being connected to the elite democrats in the most corrupt city in the history of the United States run by democrats.”

The list of outraged people goes on and on. Of course, there are some like his sister Jurnee who still believe he is innocent despite being convicted. However, it was very difficult to find any of his supporter’s comments on social media.

The actor’s attorney’s argued that by the time his appeal was heard Smollett would have served his jail sentence. They also claimed the actor could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.

On top of his almost five-month jail conviction, Smollett was also given a $25,000 fine, $120,106 restitution to be paid to the city of Chicago, and 30 months felony probation.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Fox News: Judge orders Jussie Smollett be released from jail on bond pending his hate crime hoax conviction appeal; by Lauryn Overhultz

CNN: Jussie Smollett has been released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction; by Omar Jimenez and Christina Maxouris

AP News: Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal; by DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Top and Featured Susan Melkisethian’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image pmonaghan’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License