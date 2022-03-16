Congress Must Answer Some Questions About the January 6th Investigation

Don't like to read?

As my wife and I watched the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, we were aware of what really happened on the darkest day in American history. We heard a sitting president stand in front of members of white supremacist/Neo-Nazi groups and order them to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote. It was clear without a single “whodunnit.”

This was an attack on our democratically elected government performing one of its most important responsibilities. Anyone attempting to halt this process was committing acts of sedition and treason. Anyone tried for a lesser crime will receive a “free pass” for committing the most serious violation of federal law possible.

So, why is the House select committee, and Attorney General, Merrick Garland, treating the criminals involved as “rioters committing acts of violence?” It was far more than an angry crowd. And why are Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Tommy Tuberville, Lauren Boebert, and others not being charged with “conspiracy to commit treason?” Why are men and women who have been subpoenaed by the House not being charged with “obstruction of justice?” Anyone who took part in this “day of infamy” committed criminal acts punishable by many years in federal prison. Anything less is unconscionable.

The root cause for the failed coup involves not only Trump’s constant “big lie,” but also cooperation by the RNC. At multiple Republican functions, party leaders offered support for Trump’s lies, inciting violent repercussions.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the RNC has been fighting to prevent congress from RNC records that confirm their cooperation with Trump’s biggest lie ever.

My personal question requires an answer. After more than 60 filings in state courts were thrown out, as well as Trump’s own “stacked” Supreme Court, how can anyone be ignorant enough to believe that our 2020 election was not “the fairest and most secure in history,” as Trump’s own election czar stated? If there was a national IQ test, how far below average would most Americans be?

The RNC is desperate to hide the records. I have read a preponderance of real and circumstantial evidence that proves the failed coup was planned weeks prior to its execution on January 6 by Trump allies in a room at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C. and that Trump was fully involved by phone.

I admit that personally, I continue in a state of disbelief. I know the facts, but the reality is so disappointing and vile, it is hard to comprehend. It is unbelievable that any American citizen would plan and attempt a coup. However, for a sitting president to act upon his desperate need to satisfy his ego and remain in power is beyond my imagination, and I write novels.

It is a fact that Trump will be remembered by history as the worst president in American history. He failed to accomplish anything in four years, most importantly protecting our nation’s people from a health crisis that has now killed nearly one million Americans. He will primarily be remembered as a fascist thug who attempted to destroy democracy in America to accomplish his personal ambitions.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: RNC really wants to keep Trump campaign data away from Jan. 6 probe; Brani Bachman

NPR: Garland says the Jan. 6 investigation won’t end until everyone is held accountable; by Carrie Johnson

Featured and Top Image Elvert Barnes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Senate Democrats Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License