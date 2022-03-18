Once Again Florida Proves There Is No Cure for Stupid

Don't like to read?

The worst governor in America, Ron DeSantis, is constantly in the news, and never for a good reason. His actions are never beneficial for the people of the state of Florida, including his chosen ignorance about the Covid-19 pandemic. He is personally responsible for hundreds if not thousands of lives lost over the last two years. I pity DeSantis because there is no cure for stupid.

His second in command is Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez. Nunez is totally unfit to hold office and proved this fact when she revealed her lack of knowledge about the first amendment, and therefore the entire Constitution.

After Florida, right-wing dominated legislators passed their “don’t say gay” bill, employees at Disney World in Orlando expressed their disgust with peaceful protests exercising their first amendment rights.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally spoke to his employees about the protests and his part in funding DeSantis’ plans to destroy human rights.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration, and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Chapek wrote in a memo to employees announcing that the company would be pausing donations to the bill’s sponsors.

“Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights,” he wrote, when it was too late to do anything about it. “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

Nunez made a hilarious statement on Twitter, obviously afraid to appear before reporters who might ask questions, a la Donald Trump.

“They will try to bully us like Disney’s doing. How dare they. They have no right to criticize legislation by duly elected legislators… Governor DeSantis and I won’t stand for it.”

Nunez confirms my belief that no politician should be allowed to run for public office until they can prove that they read the entire Constitution of the United States of America three times, and be able to answer 10 questions about the Bill of Rights without hesitation.

Once again, I present the first amendment. I never get tired of reading the most important guarantees of human rights ever written.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Carefully read the last sentence of this paragraph. Without peaceful protests, our government would continue to ignore what is important to the majority.

Nunez explains why Florida is America’s joke. Every night at least one of the late-night comics has one joke about the Sunshine State.

DeSantis’ policies, and therefore those of Nunez, are directly from the fascist playbook. He is acting like he is Florida’s dictator, not an elected public servant. At every level of government, those we elect to serve us are required to act according to the wishes of the people, not to accomplish their own ambitions. I remember when that actually happened, several decades in the past.

I often ask my daughter why she lives in South Florida. She is a devout Christian but supports liberal policies. My granddaughters, one who will be 16 soon, and her younger sister who is 14, have been raised to respect every other human being without exception, and are staunch supporters of women’s rights. I am proud of her family, and every man and woman in the Sunshine State could learn from their example.

Florida Lt. Governor: They will try to bully us like Disney doing. How dare they. They have no right to criticize legislation by duly elected legislators… Governor DeSantis and I won’t stand for it pic.twitter.com/iIhWtrElZC — Acyn (@Acyn) March 12, 2022



“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Source:

Above the Law: Florida’s Lt Gov Is Very Confused About The First Amendment. Just Like Her Boss.; by Liz Dye

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of David Denicolò’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License