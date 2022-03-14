Oscar-Winning William Hurt ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Dies at 71 [Video]

Don't like to read?

William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor who played General Thaddeus Ross in “The Incredible Hulk,” in 2008, passed away about a week shy of his 72nd birthday. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns [his] passing,” wrote the actor’s son. Speaking of his father, Will said: “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes,” according to Deadline.

His cause of death has not been announced; however, in May 2018, he spoke about his diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer that had spread to his bones while attending a Berkley Institute and Alin Foundation conference in 2018. “It’s a moment you only know when it happens to you,” according to CBS SF BayArea News.

In addition to “The Incredible Hulk,” the prolific actor portrayed General Ross in four other popular Marvel films, “Captain America: Civil War,” 2016, “Avengers: Infinity War,” 2018, “Avengers: Endgame,” 2019, and “Black Widow,” 2021.

He worked throughout his illness; his latest voice character was Stephen Holstrom for the TV series “Pantheon,” which is still in filming.

Hurt worked alongside Billy Bob Thornton in “Goliath.” The show ran from 2016 to 2021, and the actor appeared in 2016, 2019, and 2021, 14 episodes.

“The King’s Daughter” was finished in 2014 but not released until January 2022. He portrayed Pere La Chaise.

His earliest TV performances include “Kojak” in 1977, “The Best of Families” in 1977, and “Great Performances” in 1978. Early films he is well known for are “The Big Chill” in 1983, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1985, and co-starring with then-girlfriend Marlee Matlin in a powerful and touching movie in 1986, “Children of a Lesser God.”

Hurt was born in Washington D.C. on March 20, 1950, and passed away in Portland, Oregon, on March 13, 2022. He has 3 sons, Alexander Devon, Samuel, William (Will), and one daughter Jeanne Bonnaire-Hurt.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image by GabboT Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License