‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies of Cancer

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away after a 4-year bout with colon cancer, on Aug. 28, 2020. He would have been 43 on Nov. 29.

He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. In the same year, his fame grew when he first appeared as the well-known superhero King T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America; Civil War.”

Boseman starred in “Black Panther,” in 2018, and he joined the cast of “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” also in 2018. The most recent appearance of the character was in “Avengers: End Game,” in 2019.

Marvel announced “Black Panther II” would be filmed with an anticipated release in 2022. Sadly, Boseman will not be in this sequel to those listed above. Another project is an animated TV series, “What if…” He is the voice of T’Challa. Episode 1 is in the can and is set for release in 2021.

Boseman Will Be Missed

Shortly after the press was alerted about Boseman’s death his family released a statement;

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman.

The Twitter feed following announcements of his death is filled with everyday folks and entertainers expressing their sadness over his death and extending condolences to his family.

Ice Tea mourned the star’s death saying he was too young. and Ryan Reynolds called Boseman’s death as a brutal loss.

Kim Fields wrote: “Rest. Such gifts wrapped in dedication to our craft. May every man you portrayed celebrate your spirit as I do… as we all do. May your family be covered in your love.”

He will be forever known as the first Black superhero and looked up to by parents and their kids. Brian Joseph wrote: “Chadwick Boseman is a big reason why our kids don’t have to wonder about what a Black superhero is.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

