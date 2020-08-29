Remembering Chad Boseman the ‘Black Panther’ Actor

On Aug. 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman lost his four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman’s current well-known role was as T’Challa in the movie “Black Panther.” Boseman was 42-years-old at the time of his death.

Boseman was born on Nov. 29, 1977, in Anderson, South Carolina. The adverse actor graduated from both Howard University (Washington, D.C.) and the British American Dramatic Academy (Oxford, England). He majored in directing when he attended Howard University.

He also attended the Schomburg Center for Research — located in Harlem, New York — where he studied African and African American history. His favorite past time was playing basketball.

In 2006, his play “Deep Azure” was performed at Chicago’s Congo Square Theatre Company. Boseman starred in the movie “The Express” in 2008. He posed as James Brown in the 2014 movie “Get on Up.”

He also played the part of Jackie Robinson in the biopic “42.” In an interview about “42,” Boseman stated, “He (Robinson) started something – I would even say maybe he didn’t even start it, it started before him. But he carried the torch.” He continued on about how Robinson had carried the torch on his own for a while before others could help.

I’m an artist. Artists don’t need permission to work. Regardless of whether I’m acting or not, I write. I write when I’m tired in fact, because I believe your most pure thoughts surface.

Jurnee Smollett was one of the people to say something about Boseman’s death. In her tweet, she scolded those who had picked on Boseman for his loss of weight. Smollett hopes that the ‘Black Panther,’ knew how much he meant to everyone.

The actor who played as ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ Mark Ruffalo also shared his thoughts on the actor’s death. Ruffalo called Boseman “an immense talent… you were one of the all time greats… Rest in power, King.”

Actor Don Cheadle wrote about how he shared a birthday with Boseman. Cheadle tweeted about how he will greatly miss his “birthday brother.”

The beloved actor died surrounded by his family in Los Angeles’s home. Numerous actors and actresses paid tribute to the late actor via social media. He shall be missed by all of his loved ones and friends. May he rest in peace.

According to IMDb, one of Boseman’s personal quotes is:

“You have to cherish things in a different way when you know the clock is ticking, you are under pressure.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image by Gage Skidmore’s Courtesy of Wikimedia Common – Creative Commons License