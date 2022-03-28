President Biden Tells the Truth Outraging Right-Wing Fascists

Don't like to read?

Unlike most politicians, President Joe Biden told the truth. It resulted in outrage. Saturday, at the end of a speech in Poland, referring to Vladimir Putin, Biden stated: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The fascists on the right are throwing huge tantrums. They are claiming that Biden suggested a regime change in Russia. Do you know what I think? I know Biden is correct.

There are nearly eight billion people on earth. We have a right to expect our governments to do whatever is necessary to protect us. One madman who can destroy the world as we know it cannot remain in power. This is unthinkable.

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, I am beginning to think more like Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Maybe someone should “take Putin out.” Putin is the only person responsible for an estimated 1,300 Ukraine deaths and between 7,000 and 15,000 of his own troops. If one man is allowed to do this, to create death and destruction simply because he feels like it, civilization has failed.

Those who read me regularly know two things about me: I promise that when I tell you something, “the truth lives here,” and I have been and always will be a pacifist. Wars are never won. However, I ask myself, “is the life of one madman equal to the lives of eight billion?

Putin is joining other mass murderers, including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Kim Jong-il, his son Kim Jong-un, and Rodrigo Duterte, who share his lack of respect for human life. The question is, and it is an honest one: “why should anyone care about the life of the Moscow Madman?

An anonymous official attempted to explain the President’s remark:

The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.

I’m not sure there is a difference between “not allowing Putin to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” and finding a way to remove him from power. However, the truth is he must have his strength and power removed immediately. I overestimated his intellect.

He is literally unhinged, and his ego and rage prevent him from thinking clearly. This invasion was a serious mistake, but he will not admit the truth.

I understand why Putin and Donald Trump are close. Both old men are malignant narcissists whose only interest is their personal welfare. The lives of others are of no concern. They will do whatever it takes to satisfy their own needs and ambitions.

They also share a common fear: losing. It is now apparent that Putin cannot win his war. How will he react? No one knows; he is unpredictable.

I commend President Biden; he simply said what everyone is thinking but lacks the courage to say. The tyrants of the world can and must be defeated. World peace is a reasonable goal, but only when every murderous dictator is removed from power.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

CNBC: POLITICS Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in sweeping speech on Russian invasion of Ukraine; by Kevin Breuniger

Reuters: Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in fiery speech on Ukraine war; by Jarrett Renshaw and Karol Badohal

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of (Joenomias) Menno de Jong’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License