Republican Party Full of Posers and White Supremacists

Vladimir Putin has been enemy number one to the people of the United States since joining the KGB in 1975. Over the last 11 days, Putin has proven that he is the enemy of every innocent man, woman, and child in the world.

When the United States of America government was composed of two legitimate political parties more than 40 years ago, they would have joined together condemning Putin for his war crimes in Ukraine today. Things have changed.

Four years of Donald Trump’s illegitimate presidency exposed today’s posers on the right side of the aisle. The truth is, they cannot support Putin and Trump and keep the oath they made to the American people when sworn in. The Republican Party has been dead for decades.

They have had lots of help. Fox News is not a “news” network. Its fundamental mission statement is to destroy anyone who opposes today’s Republicans in name only with egregious lies and baseless conspiracy theories.

A very small number of men and women in the Capitol Building are desperately trying to hold on to the principles and morals of the once Grand Old Party. One of these patriots is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.).

It is necessary here to offer you one fact: a significant number of the men and women involved in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, were former or current members of law enforcement and former or current members of our military.

So, when retired General Douglas Macgregor appeared on Fox News, he said Russian forces had initially been “too gentle” in Ukraine and described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “puppet,” it should be no surprise. Fascism is alive and thriving in America.

However, Representative Cheney was unwilling to accept Macgregor’s moronic and treasonous attacks. First, she called the former general part of the “Putin wing of the GOP.”

On Saturday, the Representative wrote: “Douglas MacGregor, nominated by Trump as ambassador to Germany; appointed by Trump as sr. advisor to the Secretary of Defense, says Russian forces have been ‘too gentle’ and ‘I don’t see anything heroic’ about Zelensky,” Cheney wrote. “This is the Putin wing of the GOP.”

Recently there have been multiple offerings by fake Republicans, proving that they are not loyal American citizens.

On Saturday, Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Dist. 6-Ariz.) spoke at another of Trump’s infamous hate-filled rallies composed of conspiracy theories and personal attacks. This is the same Rogers who appeared at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. This was a gathering of white supremacists who were chanting their support of Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin.

Appearing at the same rally were two so-called Republican members of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Neither of the representatives has been censured, and they remain in office although they have committed other ethics violations. This proves that all Republicans approve of their support of white supremacist/Neo-Nazi groups in America. The Arizona legislature has condemned Rogers’ immoral actions. However, she remains in office.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) tracks the history of white supremacists and reports that the organizer of the AFPAC rally, Nick Fuentes, repeatedly uses the “N” word. He stands by his belief that “America should be a White Christian nation.” He denies that the Holocaust ever happened, admitting that he is “fascinated” by Hitler. He is a frequent attendee at white supremacy rallies across the nation, including the infamous and tragic event in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of 2017.

Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called those attending the AFPAC rally “morons.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

