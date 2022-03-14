Republicans’ Single Plan to Win Elections in 2022 and 2024: Cheat

Don't like to read?

I’m sorry if you follow my rants because much of what I’m reporting in this article will repeat several previous revelations about our nation’s elections and how desperate right-wing politicians have become. The former Republican Party is united in a single effort after studying the facts of every election since 1992. The only way they can win is to cheat.

While Trump continues “the big lie,” the truth is that Republicans have been losing demographics, and their candidates are woefully unqualified. Only ignorant voters who cast their ballots based on party affiliation and vote for anyone who has an “R” next to their name will be reliable in future elections.

Republicans’ largest demographic has been older, white, less educated men and women who claim to be Christians and believe attack ads and outlandish conspiracy theories. Unfortunately, this demographic is declining, as my generation of baby boomers is increasingly losing their earthly bonds.

As of February 2022, 26% of all registered voters identified as Republican: 29% as Democrats, and 42% as Independents. This is scaring the s**t out of Republican politicians who resort to multiple forms of cheating, specifically unconstitutional laws in more than 40 states focused on voter suppression. In addition, America is becoming a more diverse nation every year as pure whites are not only dying, they are having fewer children than other races and ethnicities.

In 1992, Bill Clinton easily defeated George H.W. Bush, winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote. In 1996 Clinton won reelection defeating Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole in both the EC and the popular vote.

In an election surrounded by controversy to this day, George W. Bush won the Electoral College in 2000 but lost the popular vote to Al Gore. The Supreme Court of the United States gave the EC to Bush after the Florida State election board proved to be incompetent and fraught with corruption.

In 2004, Bush barely won both the EC and the popular vote. This is insignificant. If the 2000 election had been fair and a biased SCOTUS had not interfered in the people’s choice, Bush would not have been a candidate in 2004.

In 2008, Barrack Obama won a close election, capturing both the EC and the popular vote. I, and many others, believe that Arizona Senator John McCain might have defeated Mr. Obama if he had refused to choose Sarah Palin as his running mate.

In 2012 President Obama won again, defeating Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan. Once again, he received the majority of the EC vote and the popular vote.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than three million ballots but barely lost the EC vote to Donald Trump. This remains the most controversial election in American history, thanks to verified interference by Vladimir Putin. He was assisted by FBI Director James Comey and the mainstream media, which chose to cover Trump’s campaign five times more frequently than all other candidates combined while refusing to force Trump’s campaign to answer a single direct question about the issues. Trump’s personal attacks against Ms. Clinton proved lethal.

In our most recent election, 2022, Joe Biden captured the Electoral College and won the popular vote by nearly eight million ballots.

My point is that if the Electoral College did not exist, if every individual’s vote counted, and the popular vote decided the man or woman who would lead our nation every four years, not a single Republican would have resided in the White House for the last 39 years. As long as the EC exists, states will select our president, and millions of votes will not be counted.

Independent voters overwhelmingly choose Democrats over Republicans.

You can understand the desperation from the right side of the aisle. Add to this the lack of qualified candidates presented by today’s Republicans in name only, and it is easy to understand the statistics. Look at the “clown car” in the 2016 election and how Americans viewed Trump after four of the most corrupt years in history, and it’s easy to understand why Republicans are not the choice of the majority. More Americans support the Constitution than oppose it. We believe in democracy and denounce the current plutocracy and fascist ideas from the right.

