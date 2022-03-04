The Truth About Vladimir Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

Don't like to read?

The truth: Ukraine’s foreign ministry has uncovered proof that Vladimir Putin planned to invade Ukraine in January. Michael A. Horowitz, the head of intelligence at a security consulting firm, Le Beck International, dropped this bombshell as part of a long thread about the invasion on Wednesday morning.

According to these Russian documents, the battle plan called for a two-week-long war to capture Ukraine, which would take place from February 20 to March 6.

The “mighty Russian army” was losing. Putin’s ego was not going to allow a defeat, so he broke his promise and is now attacking civilians in an effort to frighten and discourage resistance by the people of Ukraine. He is underestimating the resolve of every citizen in this sovereign nation. The people of Ukraine are united against Russia’s attempt at imperialism and will fight to the death without fear.

Putin’s ambitions are obvious and reprehensible. Ever the communist dictator, his goal is the reunification of the former USSR, the “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.” However, he has failed to understand the resolve of the people of Ukraine to remain a democratic country. They resemble the men and women of 1776 who refused to allow British soldiers to conquer the new nation whose demands were opposed to England’s decree preventing individual freedom and equality for all.

The media, eager for headlines based on sensationalism to sell advertising, is misleading the public. Regardless of the outcome of Putin’s illegal invasion, Russian forces cannot win this military conflict. The people of Ukraine, including their courageous President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are fearless and determined. Putin’s lack of intelligence continues the creation of a level of deniability which is already costing the Russian army great loss of life and material expense. Some members of the Russian military are laying down their weapons and refusing this illegal attack, which can only be labeled as genocide.

If Putin succeeds in his intent to occupy Ukraine, he still loses. The world is united against this egomaniac, refusing to allow his personal ambitions to destroy the world order.

Human life is sacred. However, each individual must decide for his or herself what that means to them. Is the quality of life more important than longevity? Is life worth living without the willingness to fight for what is right, accepting autocratic rule which eliminates human rights and personal freedom?

I predict that the people of Russia will end Putin’s rule over them. He is another despot who is not indestructible. Humans are fragile and can be destroyed in an instant.

Throughout history, armies do not destroy nations. The people of each country decide the outcome of an invasion. The resistance in any incursion by outside forces eventually defeats the enemy.

If Ukraine is occupied by Russian forces, the war will have begun in earnest. The people of Ukraine will never accept dominance by an autocratic despot. Freedom and human rights are values worth dying for, and this has been proven by the people of Ukraine over the last week. They will never accept occupation by a nation ruled by a tyrant.

Putin played Trump like a fool. For four years he conceived a plan to destroy the United States of America. Trump continued to fail, and left office in shame and disgrace. Putin, saddened, but refusing to accept defeat, focused on his next target: the democratic, sovereign nation of Ukraine.

Losers are losers, and Putin will never achieve his goal of world domination. He is a 69-year-old man who has outlived his limited usefulness.

The people of Russia must take down their tormentor. Putin is not affected by his invasion of Ukraine, but his people are. How long will they continue to fear Putin and his reign of terror? Is life worth living if you exist in what can only be called slavery?

One final note saddens me more than anything else I could imagine. If the United States faced the same threat from an enemy similar to Putin, would we fight to the death or surrender in a display of cowardice?

The division of our nation in 2022 convinces me that we would surrender to our adversaries. America is no longer “united,” and ignorance, chosen ignorance, has replaced intelligence and patriotism.

I admit that I and my bride are on the downward side of optimism, and will experience our demise before the end of our founding father’s dreams. I doubt that our nation will survive the end of the 21st century.

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Sources:

Aljazeera: In Ukraine, Putin is bound to lose; by Andrew Mitrovica

Daily Kos: Ukraine update: Russia attacks focus on civilian centers in attempt to break Ukrainian resolve; by Hunter

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Mark Steele’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Thucydd Ides’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License