Trump Is a Good Reason to Laugh

Since 2015, many, not the mainstream media, have been laughing at Trump’s idea of a “big, beautiful wall” along our southern border. Not only would it be a waste of taxpayer money, but it would also fail completely.

In 2016 this author offered a shortlist of how it could be easily breached. Eventually, this monstrosity would become an eyesore and a monument to ignorance. Now, this author has proof.

The first fact is simple, and the most predictable. Smugglers sawed through Trump’s “wall” thousands of times using power tools. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports 3,272 times over the past three years the wall has been breached, costing the government millions of dollars in repairs: more than 2.6 million dollars to be exact.

Other methods have been used for several years, including tunneling under the medieval structures, allowing thousands of men, women, and children to easily pass into the United States. Where concrete walls were constructed, acid has been used to create holes large enough for grown men to walk through.

Only a poorly educated man and his ignorant supporters would believe that something which failed more than 400 years ago could succeed in the 21st century.

Beginning in June of 2015 until the present day, when Trump opens his “pie hole,” nothing comes out other than hot air and another lie. Without a single accomplishment in his pitiful life, what else could we have expected?

Only 500 miles of new construction were completed during the four years Trump pretended to be your president. In some areas, there are reports of rust and in others, there are the beginnings of failures to remain upright.

“No structure is impenetrable, so we will continue to work to focus resources on modern, effective border management measures to improve safety and security,” Luis Miranda, a spokesperson for Customs and Protection (CBP) told the Post.

From the first day Trump suggested building his “wall” until today as he continues to repeat his biggest and most destructive lie, Trump refused to display an interest in doing the right thing for our nation’s people. He pandered to the worst of our nation: white supremacists and Neo-Nazis who would shred the Constitution, and replace our democratic government with a fascist regime.

History will report his failures, but his “wall” may be forgotten. Other failures were far more egregious. Dividing our nation instead of unifying the American people will be near the top of the list. As the leader of the white supremacy movement in America, he made our nation weaker and destroyed its reputation around the world. All prejudices are nothing more than an outward display of ignorance.

His biggest failure will be measured by historians as they report the number of lives lost to COVID-19. As of today, March 3, 2022, more than 946,000 men, women, and children are dead because Trump did nothing for months to prepare our nation for the arrival of a pandemic. We heard the same thing over and over again, “It will just go away.”

Future generations will respond without hesitation to one question: “Who was the worst president in American history.” The only possible answer is the white, old, obese man who attempted a coup while still in office.

Op-ed by James Turnage

