Will the first Black woman run for President in 2024? There is a great deal of speculation about who will be the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates in 2024. Recently this author wrote an article offering his opinion and remains convinced that he is right.

First, he believes that President Joe Biden will find a reason to “change his mind,” and decline to run in 2024, after the 2022 midterms. He would be 82 on election day.

Second, he does not believe that Trump’s mental and physical health will allow him to run in 2024. He will be “very old” at 78. He adds to this his belief that Biden does not want to run. The malignant narcissist simply loves the attention.

Republicans have a problem. Over the last 16 years, we learned that the right-wing fails to have a single qualified or charismatic candidate. Every Republican in name only continues to make fools of themselves, proving that they are racists and opposed to the democratic rights of the many.

Democrats have the ability to offer multiple candidates who are very qualified and popular. However, this author has one dream candidate who would be nearly impossible to beat, in my humble opinion.

Many continue to believe that America desperately needs its first woman president. As a bonus, she is Black, and one may have heard her name: Michelle Obama.

Sadly, she has often expressed her lack of interest in holding public office. She watched her husband struggle as he fought the party of no, and other racist groups for eight years. Many people would love to see her change her mind. Not only could she save our nation’s future, but she would also make history in many glorious and wonderful ways.

Many believe that this is the change the nation desperately needs. America needs a woman who would place the nation’s people as priority number one. An intelligent, Black woman would be a celebration of the nation’s diversity, and a statement about the nation’s future. America’s average age is 38.2 years of age, and its diverse population is growing at a faster rate than anticipated by sociologists. Michele Obama will be 60 years old on election day, 2024.

The 2016 election was the most fraudulent in history. Beginning with the mainstream media.

While Hillary Clinton attempted to talk about the issues on television and during the debates, they put a knife in her back. First, they allowed Trump’s “people” to ignore direct questions and present their lies to the American people every time they appeared in front of the cameras. The debates were a farce. Trump was allowed to make jokes for the late-night comedy writers. They supported Republicans’ baseless claims about her use of a private e-mail server ad nauseam.

Former FBI Director, James Comey announced he was beginning a new investigation just 11 days before the election. This was in opposition to standard FBI protocol.

When Hillary made a slight mistake in a speech or suffered from a simple cold, they reported it over and over again. This was pure misogyny.

Trump received five times more coverage from the media than all other candidates combined. “Sensationalism sells advertising.”

Most importantly, no one reported the fact that Hillary was the most qualified candidate in history, while Trump was the least.

Add all of this to the millions of dollars spent by Vladimir Putin to interfere in our election, which succeeded in a victory in the Electoral College, and this election will be remembered as the most corrupt in history.

If Mrs. Obama ran for the presidency, none of this would be repeated. Republicans are not very smart, and they cannot present a single candidate who could challenge Michelle Obama’s intellect or popularity.

Even fascist Joe Rogan agrees.

“She’s great, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people,” Rogan said, according to TheWrap.

If elected, I would like Mrs. Obama to read the words of President John F. Kennedy made during his 1961 inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

