Michelle Obama Call To Action “Vote for Biden Like Your Life Depends on It” [Video]

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, makes a plea to Americans to “Vote for Joe Biden like your life depends on it” in a pre-recorded video released Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The former FLOTUS’ video is titled “Michelle Obama’s Closing Arguments.” For 24 minutes Obama gives her heartfelt reasons why Americans should cast their votes for former Vice President Joe Biden.

COVID-19

In the video, Obama slams Trump for his fallacious statements about COVID-19, which has taken the lives of 210,000 people. She reminds viewers that Trump does not have a plan to handle the non-discriminating disease that has run rampant in the U.S. and throughout the world.

The U.S. leads other countries in most deaths by the novice virus. Obama said that the coronavirus has claimed more than two times the amount of lives of brave soldiers who went to war in Iraq, Afgahnsting, Vietnam, and Korea combined.

Obama did not speak about Trump’s recent positive diagnosis of COVID-19. He was hospitalized for only three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. During his short stay, he made an impromptu trip outdoors in his motorcade to wave to the dozen or so supporters who gathered outside the hospital. After his release, he unmasked himself to take photos from the White House balcony.

She did, however, discuss how Trump has attempted to downplay the pandemic as if it is not a real threat. Moreover, Obama points out that even though wearing a mask could save lives, he still will not consistently wear one.

He has been known to ridicule others for wearing masks. At the 2020 Presidential debate, he mentioned that Biden wears the biggest mask he’s ever seen even if he is more than the recommended 6 feet away for social distancing.

Obama criticized Trump for holding rallies during a pandemic and putting thousands of people at risk for contracting the deadly disease. She appealed to the viewers as a mother of students in college.

The fear of pupils and teachers contracting the disease with the uncertainty of what to do should they become infected is a concern shared by most parents. Young college students away from home would have to quarantine away from their families.

“Vote for Biden Like Your Life Depends on It”

Trump’s mangled handling of the coronavirus pandemic is not her only reason to not re-elect Trump. Obama’s plea included the recent claims that Trump called prior war vets suckers, responded slowly to the wildfires, excited white supremacists during peaceful protests of racism, and mocked gold star families and prisoners of war.

The former first lady said Biden is a “good man” and lives his lives guided by principles familiar to Americans. Early in his career, he quit a well-paid job to become a public defender. Tragically Biden lost his wife, daughter, and eldest son but never became cynical and has a deep faith in God.

Additionally, she claims that with Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, he will put the needs of the county before his own. According to Obama, Americans can expect Biden to do the following;

Oversee a safe vaccine available for everyone.

Give working families a tax credit for child care.

Rollback tax cuts for rich.

Help small business and working families.

Lower prescription drug costs.

Give everyone access to affordable healthcare.

Address racial discrimination.

Protect the planet.

Name supreme court justice with values in line with Chief Justice Baden.

Solve problems Trump has ignored or made worse.

Obama’s call to action urges every eligible American to vote. She is adamant that Biden will develop a national strategy to handle the coronavirus pandemic as he listens to doctors and scientists.

Most importantly, Obama pleads for voters to cast their ballot for Democratic candidate Joe Biden — like their lives depend on it.

