COVID-19 has been running rampant throughout the United States for months. Now the virus has started to take its toll onto U.S. government officials. President Trump and at least 13 people connected to the White House have already contracted the virus.

Reports that Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam has developed “mild” symptoms of the virus. On Monday, Oct. 6, 2020, Northam said that he has been remotely conducting business since testing positive for the virus more than a week ago.

Northam has stated that his symptoms include “cold-like symptoms over the weekend and lost my sense of taste or smell.” He further stated that he felt “fine” otherwise.

Trump has been in the news continuously downplaying the severity of COVID-19. To date COVID-19, alone, has taken at least 197,884 American lives. That is not including the deaths from complications from the virus.

Pentagon Officials Quarantine as COVID-19 Hits More Government Officials

Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. News of Ray’s positive test was released in a statement by the Coast Guard. According to the statement, Ray experienced “mild symptoms over the weekend.”

The Admiral received testing for the virus on October 6. His positive results came back that same day. The Coast Guard immediately notified everyone who may have had any contact with the Admiral.

Due to the Admiral’s notification, U.S. General Mark Milley and several senior Pentagon leaders are now in quarantine. Ray has attended several secure meetings held at the Pentagon. These people have been tested and are waiting for their results.

A defense official says that Milley has been working from home as a precaution. Since Milley is Trump’s top military adviser he has maintained a full classified communications suite in his home.

Safety Precautions Have Been Taken

According to several officials, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday; the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Charles Brown; and the Chief of Space Operations, General John Raymond are also working from home as a precaution.

Thousands of people have already become victims of this horrific pandemic. Symptoms of the virus vary from person to person. It is still advisable to continue with social distancing and safety measures in place by the CDC and local authorities.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus; Barbara Starr and Zachary Cohen

Washington Post: Virginia governor develops mild covid-19 symptoms, scorns Trump for downplaying disease; Gregory S. Schneider

CDC: National Center for Health Statistics

Featured Image Courtesy of Phillip Pessar’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of VCU Capital News Service’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

