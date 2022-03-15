The Wife of Justice Clarence Thomas May Have Been Involved in the January 6 Failed Coup

Don't like to read?

How low can the right-wing go? If the information is accurate, the possibility of a member of the United States Supreme Court may have indirectly been involved in the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, organized and planned by a sitting president. Can anyone be trusted in the government today?

Before the story of Ginny Thomas, this article will review what happened on the most revolting day in American history.

The plan began weeks before. Leaders of white supremacist groups, Neo-Nazis, organized a protest to be held on the day Congress would be certifying the Electoral College vote. Statements by multiple members of Donald Trump’s own people, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, confirmed that Trump was fully involved in the organization, planning, and execution of the insurrection.

On that dark day, Trump walked out of the White House, stood on a readied podium, and told his fascist supporters to “march to the Capitol and stop the count.” He then told them that he would be with them. However, he slowly walked back into the safety of the White House and watched the attempted coup on television. Millions watched in horror as violence outside and inside the Capitol began.

To be clear, anyone who walked to the Capitol Building knew what was about to take place, because Trump told them to “fight like hell.”

Now, here is what Thomas, wife of controversial Justice Clarence Thomas, had to say about her involvement in the darkest day in American history.

She claimed that she left before Trump spoke to his cult.

I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6,” Thomas told the outlet. “There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality, and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square. I fear we are losing that ability.

Her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, has been covered in controversy since his questionable confirmation in 1991. Long before the hypocrisy that resulted in a lifetime appointment for an accused sexual predator, Brett Kavanaugh, Thomas was accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. However, in both cases, the white boy’s club confirmed their appointments, attacking the veracity of Hill and Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Thomas has proven himself to be the most politically biased Justice since the death of his mentor, Antonin Scalia, in 2016.

Now, to the Constitutional Convention of 1787. When the founding fathers created this Democratic Republic, they formed a system of three separate but equal branches of government. This check and balance system was intended to prevent the new nation from being dominated by an autocratic regime in any form.

The executive branch would consist of a president and his administration. The legislative branch would include two houses of Congress: the House of Representatives, and the Senate. They were fully aware that these two branches would involve opposing political parties which would be expected to legislate after deliberation and compromise. The third branch was judicial. The Supreme Court was intended to be apolitical, its only purpose was to ensure that all laws established by states and the federal government complied with the intent of the Constitution.

Sadly, over the last 246 years, the Court has become deeply politicized. Today, it exists as a tool of the right, intent upon destroying the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments it has sworn to preserve and protect.

Currently, six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents. Moscow Mitch McConnell is responsible for “stacking the Court” with right-wing extremists. His hypocrisy will be remembered by historians and confirmed as one of the primary reasons democracy became nothing but a memory in America.

In this author’s humble opinion, the entire government of the United States must be completely revised. From term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court to the system upon which we hold elections have failed. The nation is ruled by plutocracy in 2022 and is irrefutable proof that capitalism has failed the majority.

The Constitution is violated daily in Washington as the rights of women and minorities are ignored by an entire political party. That same party continues to support a single religion while denying the existence of all others, in direct violation of the First Amendment.

Nearly one-half of elected officials seek the end of democracy and the establishment of a fascist regime, ending free and fair elections forever. This two-party system is a miserable failure.

“Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” – Plato

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” – John Adams

“The Truth Lives Here”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

