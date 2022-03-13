Don't like to read?

There are two Donald Trumps, and no one would want to know either. Even his most ardent supporters must be bored listening to him during one of his hate rallies. He repeats the same old illiterate nonsense, preaching anger, hatred, and violence while spewing baseless personal attacks against his growing number of adversaries and has done so since June 2015.

The truth is that in public, Trump is just another bully, incapable of defending himself or standing up to those who would dethrone him; he speaks angrily and makes threats he will never act upon.

Another truth is that his middle name should have been changed many years ago. His moniker should be “Donald Failure Trump.” In June, this old, white, obese man-child will be 76 years old and cannot rightfully claim one accomplishment achieved in his pitiful life. However, he pretends to be a successful, strong leader in front of an adoring audience.

Trump is the definition of a malignant narcissist:

A person who has symptoms of both narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder. Combined, these disorders can show up as arrogance, a need for power and recognition, and tendencies to use or exploit others for selfish reasons.

Inside the old man is an insecure, fearful, unhappy person struggling to survive in his waning years. He has no friends, is hated by millions, and the best parts of his life are in his past. His own words and display of physical instability prove that Trump is obviously in poor mental and physical health.

In desperate need of attention on Saturday, Trump held another of his disgusting and embarrassing rallies in South Carolina. As expected, he continued his “big lie,” attacked President Joe Biden and anyone in Washington who continues to fight for all real Americans and singled out one of the few remaining Republicans in his party for doing the right thing.

Tom Rice is a Republican Representative for South Carolina’s seventh district. His “crime” was to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for a second time after organizing a failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021. In other words, unlike the majority of those who call themselves “Republicans” today, he had the courage to do the right thing for his country.

Trump personally attacked Congressman Rice during his hate rally, calling him a “disaster.” Rice retaliated by accurately calling the former president a “would-be tyrant.”

If he had not harmed our beloved country, Trump’s entire life could be a very bad comedy movie surrounded by darkness. He is America’s biggest loser. Without assistance from leaders of foreign nations, Trump would have been penniless decades before his nomination by the former Republican Party in July of 2016.

Trump enjoyed pretending to be a billionaire as a member of New York’s elite society. His only recorded friends were other deviates like Jeffrey Epstein. A confirmed sexual predator, and supporter of white supremacy in America, he has no redeeming qualities. In November of 2016, he became America’s biggest mistake.

Like most bullies, Trump is a coward. His father, Fred, paid for multiple deferments from participating in the war in Vietnam, claiming bone spurs in his feet. However, his ultimate display of cowardice came on Jan. 6, 2021.

After Trump ordered his Neo-Nazi supporters to “fight like hell” and stop the certification of the Electoral College vote, he told his minions, “I’ll be right with you.” Instead, the coward walked back into the safe confines of the White House.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Guardian: ‘Would-be tyrant’: Republican targeted by Trump at rally hits back; by Martin Pengelly

The Hill: GOP congressman calls Trump ‘a would-be tyrant;’ by Lexi Lonas

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License