Trial Begins for Men Accused of Plotting to Kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The case against those who plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 began Wednesday in a Grand Rapids, Michigan, federal court. Defendants Barry Croft Jr., Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, and Daniel Harris will stand trial on charges of their plan to break into Whitmer’s vacation home and kidnap her at gunpoint.

Defense lawyers argued that their clients were deceived. They claim that the defendants were only engaged in idle talk but never conspired to abduct the governor. However, two of the men initially involved with the plot accepted a plea bargain and testified that Croft and Fox instigated the kidnapping plot, that Caserta and Harris voluntarily joined, and law enforcement did not entrap them.

The kidnapping plan was a blatant pattern of the harsh right-wing bigotry holding the conservative movement, provoked by President Donald Trump. The trial on the kidnapping plot, and latent convictions, are requisite steps to make sure these attackers and invaders fail their antidemocratic objective, according to MSNBC.

The plot to abduct Whitmer was due to the COVID-19 safety measure instituted by her office. Harris and Croft were also charged with the contrived intent to slow down the authority’s response to the abduction by blowing up a bridge near Whitmer’s house — a charge that carries a life imprisonment sentence.

The thwarted conspiracy happened months after the Michigan Capitol anti-government declaration, and President Trump stirred up his followers to liberate Michigan and other states with COVID safety actions in place. At that time, Whitmer condemned Trump, who persistently attacked her with his precipitous verbosity that stimulated domestic terrorism.

Prosecutors told the jury in their opening statement that they would prove the accused planned to break into Whitmer’s vacation home. They further said 13 men associated with Wolverine Watchmen, an anti-government militia group, were arrested in October 2020. They were charged with federal or state crimes in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy.

The FBI began tracking the group’s activity after reading their online conversations about the state government’s violent overthrow to end curbs on business and social activities to control the coronavirus. Covert FBI agents placed themselves among the extremists for months.

The indictment cited the defendants’ discussion about Whitmer’s kidnapping and plans to meet in Wisconsin by train with assault rifles. The online conversation includes buying surveillance cameras for the governor’s vacation home and supplies used for the kidnapping.

The indictment said that Fox allegedly ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover FBI agent posing as a co-conspirator. He confirmed that Harris and Fox made the payment for explosives the following week.

Prosecutors claimed that Croft Jr., Caserta, Fox, and Harris were Boogaloo movement members, loosely-shaped principles organized around gun values and belief in an emerging civil war.

The trial for the men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer is expected to last up to six weeks.

