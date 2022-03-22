Trump and Followers Seemingly Support His Fascist Regime

Don't like to read?

All of Donald Trump’s actions and words over four years were in support of ending democracy in America and establishing a fascist regime, with him as the country’s first dictator. His own party and millions of white supremacist/Neo-Nazi supporters admitted that he is their leader. Fascism has arrived in America and is running for office under the banner of the once Grand Old Party.

Recently some of the most extreme members of today’s Republicans in name only began calling true patriots “fascists,” in a desperate effort to misdirect the facts.

Q’Anon darling, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was elected by ignorant men and women in Georgia, slammed President Joe Biden for his efforts to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves, and added a ludicrous conspiracy theory about Ukraine President Zelenskyy.

First, she suggested that the $13.6 billion aid package for Ukraine would be going to “fascists.” Then she attacked one of the few real heroes of the 21st century.

“Torture and abuse of Ukrainian people including women and children. I’m strongly opposed to Putin’s invasion & Russia’s war in Ukraine and I’m strongly opposed to this. The US must demand Zelensky stop his military from torturing his own people,” Greene wrote.

One hope people keep reading after they have stopped laughing. The people of Georgia should be embarrassed and ashamed for having elected the most ignorant, and divisive white supremacist in the House. Looking into the face of Greene is looking into the epitome of evil and stupidity. Every suggestion made by Greene is an attempt to destroy the nation from within.

Now for the second part of the story. Warning there is more laughter to come.

Trump has been a tool of Russian President Vladimir Putin since 1987. His many contacts with Putin while in the White House, combined with his vetoes to place sanctions on Russia for its interference in America’s 2016 and 2020 elections, prove that he is not only “soft” on Putin, but is in collusion with the “Madman from Moscow.”

After making the most facetious claim that “if he was the president, Putin would not have invaded Ukraine,” and then praising him, calling him a genius, Trump is now literally pretending to criticize his mentor and making hilarious claims that he would be “tough” on his partner in a decades-long bromance.

“You should say, ‘If you mention that word [nuclear] one more time, we’re gonna send [nuclear submarines and planes] over and we’ll be coasting back and forth, up and down your coast,” Trump told Fox Business on Monday. “You can’t let this tragedy continue. You can’t let these, these thousands of people die.”

The former president said he “listened to [Putin] constantly using the n-word — referring to the world nuclear —during his dealings with the Russian president. He added that he hoped he never had to use nuclear weapons because “it would be the tragedy of all tragedies.”

Trump never makes any sense, proving he is a poorly educated old man, but if one understands him, he believes the United States should physically threaten Putin, and therefore Russia. With the possible use of portable nuclear missile war machines which have the capability of launching what can only be called “hellfire” upon the Russian people. Trump is dumber than many thought. His lack of knowledge about foreign relations should have prevented him from being nominated by fake Republicans in July of 2016.

The United States is on the precipice of falling into oblivion. At least one-third of the nation’s people continue to support the worst man in the world. Neo-Nazi groups are openly threatening the future of the nation, and the mainstream media continues to fail their obligation to keep the American people informed.

America is not far from Putin’s Russia. Less and less information is released to the American people without the consent of government officials.

I am not an angry man. However, when Trump’s fascist supporters attempt to misdirect undeniable facts by accusing Democrats/liberals of their own actions and Constitutional violations, I get a little hot under the collar. I do not believe or respect the claim that “the people cannot know the truth: it’s a matter of national security.” I cannot claim to be the most intelligent man in America, but I believe that I have the ability to learn from history and foresee some of the events which will occur based on the realities of cause and effect.

Op-ed by James Turnage

