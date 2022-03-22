Maury Povich Show Ending After 31 Seasons

Don't like to read?

After 31 seasons, Maury Povich has announced his talk show will be coming to an end. NBCUniversal representatives have confirmed that the daytime show will close with the 2021-2022 season.

He was ready to retire six years ago, however, his “NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show.” Povich released a statement saying that six years ago he “was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the “Maury” show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!'”

For more than 30 years and over two thousand episodes, Povich and his producers invited guests to the show. This talk show is “one of a different color” ranging on topics from DNA tests to cheating partners. One of his major lines from the show is “You are NOT the Father!”

Many people have taken to social media to share their thoughts of the long-running show finally coming to an end. One person joked on Twitter that the “Paternity in the trailer park will now just have to remain a mystery.” Another person quipped, “Now how are we going to know who the father is?”

Of course, there are some who were quite shocked to hear that the show was still on the air in the first place.

Povich’s decision comes after Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams, and Nick Cannon’s cancelation announcements. It has been a long time coming but an end of an era is finally here. Povich’s show has been filled with drama and comedy for a little over three decades.

