Sherri Shepherd’s Dream Begins ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Ends

The “Wendy Williams Show” has officially announced it is coming to an end. Now FOX will have a show named after Sherri Shepherd. Williams has been dealing with medical issues for a little while and Shepherd has been guest hosting her show. Executives — and those involved — have decided that Williams’s health has not changed so they are making the guest host position permanent.

Producers of the “Wendy Williams Show” stated that the situation was “a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox.”

We all have great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities.

Shepherd has made several guest host appearances throughout her career. For example, on”Dish Nation,” “The View,” and of course Williams’s show.

Her talk show “SHERRI” is set to begin this fall. She is “so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show…” Her statement added that she “can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment, and comedy.”

Shepherd is “thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”Her new show will inherit Williams’s time slot, according to People Magazine.

She and her producing partner Jawn Murray will serve as executive producers along with David Perler, who held similar roles for 12 out of Williams’s 13 seasons.

Shepherd will continue guest-hosting the “Wendy Williams Show” until it permanently becomes her show in September.

After the official announcement became public Shepherd took to her Twitter page and wrote: “As many of you saw on @WendyWilliams Show today, I announced that my new talk show “SHERRI” will premiere this September. I’m grateful for your support!” In the comment section of her post, she added, “So appreciative that @WendyWilliams has issued a statement supporting my new talk show “SHERRI” & for guest-hosting for her this season.”

Nick Cannon via his “Nick Cannon Show” Twitter account wrote, “RESPECT QUEEN! richly deserved. can’t wait! xx.” Many other fans wrote they were excited she was finally going to have her own show and they looked forward to seeing it.

