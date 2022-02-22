Howard University Wins First-Ever NBA HBCU Classic

Don't like to read?

Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears basketball teams competed in the first NBA HBCU Classic. Howard University obtained the win with a score of 68-66. These Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBSU) came together to play during the NFL All-Star Weekend, which started with KeKe Palmer performing the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the U.S. National Anthem ” The Star-Spangled Banner,” reports the NBA website.

In the close basketball game between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Competition (MEAC) competitors, the Bison “escaped with a 68-66 comeback win” over the Bears.

Key Howard and Morgan State Players

Bisons’ player Kyle Foster, who came into the contest being an NCAA leader in 3-point percentage (50.0%), scored a team-high of 18 points. Foster’s efforts helped Morgan come back from a 12-point deficit in the second half of the game.

Morgan State Bears’ player De’Torrion Ware scored 19 points with seven rebounds. In addition, Seventh Woods scored four points with two rebounds and two steals.

The game marks the Bisons’ sixth consecutive win. The Bisons are now 2-0 against the Bears this season. These HBCUs’ last match was in January 2022 — Howard defeated Morgan State, 91-82.

The NBA HBCU Classic event was ultimately meant to raise up Historically Black Colleges and Universities during one of the biggest weekends in sports. Before the game, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns Chris Paul spent time with both teams.

Y’all want some good news? 👀 BISON WIN!! 🗣🗣 HU 68 – MSU 66 That’s a wrap on the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic! ⛹🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IOyoK1JMob — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) February 19, 2022

Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis extended his gratitude to “Turner Sports and ESPN, as well as to AT&T and the NBA, for their efforts to make this game happen and for their support of the Howard and Morgan State athletic programs.”

Morgan State Interim Athletic Director, Erlease Wagner, stated that the NBA HBCU Classic taking place “during the celebration of Black History Month highlights the important mission of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the critical role they play in our country,” according to NBA’s website.

Written by Ke’Lena Thomas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

NBA: Howard rallies past Morgan St. to win inaugural NBA HBCU Classic; by Kari Arnold

Black Enterprise: TNT, ESPN 2 TO SIMULCAST FIRST-EVER NBA HBCU CLASSIC SATURDAY PRESENTED BY AT&T; by Derek Major

Featured and Top Image by Keila Trejo Courtesy of HopeMedia Stock Photography’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Kevin Coles Courtesy of Kevin Coles’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License