Republican Party Cannot Distance Itself From Trump

Today’s Republican Party in name only cannot distance itself from its fascist leader, Donald John Trump. They continue to support him, including the “big lie,” claiming that there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The 2016 election was the ugliest in history. Throughout the primaries, Trump spent all of his time attacking his Republican opponents, and none of his time on the issues facing the American people. After the primaries, his vanquished opponents not only surrendered to the orange buffoon, they abandoned their personal integrity and their principles in support of the worst man in America.

Then, in October 2016, a meeting was held in the White House. In attendance were, the leaders of both parties, “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, and the directors of the CIA and the FBI. Former President Barrack Obama and then-Vice-President Joe Biden were informed that Russian agents were spending millions of dollars attempting to interfere in America’s election in support of Donald Trump. Moscow Mitch threatened the president with a literal war between the parties if this information was revealed to the public. The consequence was that Trump was gifted the Electoral College vote and became the nation’s most illegitimate president in history. For this, many will never forgive President Obama.

One of the cowards who joined Trump’s minions was former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie — who was desperate. He kissed Trump’s humongous derriere begging for a position on his cabinet as Attorney General. However, a racist little man who obviously had a white robe in his closet, Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions, was rewarded for his loyalty to Trump from day one and received the appointment. Christie joined many others as he learned that for Trump, loyalty was a one-way street.

Today, ever the hypocrite, Christie made another 180-degree turn and is now criticizing his Fuhrer.

“[Trump] is dead wrong about the election. There is no evidence that the election was stolen. None. Not even stolen in one state, let alone the six states he would have needed to reverse the result of the election,” he said while speaking in New Hampshire on Monday, according to CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere.

This and other comments are clear indicators that Christie is planning another bid for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Christie also attacked Trump’s support of Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

“Words matter [to] everybody. Words matter,” he continued. “Those words from people of our party who called him [Putin] ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ are being replayed over and over again in Russian television to justify and prop up a dictator who is sending his soldiers to slaughter in Ukraine.”

These words are accurate, but more accurately the words of a professional politician. Christie never mentioned the fact that the January 6, 2021 insurrection was indeed a failed coup attempt, and Trump is guilty of treason and should be executed or at the very least spend the rest of his pitiful life in federal prison.

Politicians, regardless of party affiliation, have one common enemy: the truth. When the people know the facts, they are all in danger of losing their lives of luxury and privilege.

The truth is that the government of the United States of America has become the enemy of the people. They protect themselves and tyrants and villains who continue to remain in power to protect the current plutocracy.

My suggestion, vote all incumbents out of office. Congress will never enforce term limits on its own. We can accomplish this by voting all who seek reelection from office. We can replace them with younger women and men who will serve the needs and wishes of the people and change will finally come to America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Matt A.J.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License