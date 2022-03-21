Trying to Find ‘Good News’ Can Be a Waste of Time but Do Not Give Up

Don't like to read?

I woke up in an exceptionally good mood this morning. Rather than ruin that feeling by writing about the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, or another baseless attack on men and women who are actually working hard for all Americans, I decided to find something positive to offer my readers. It has been more than an hour, and I’m still looking for an uplifting story.

Looking for a pleasant story has become depressing. As I scan several legitimate news sites, all I see are sad stories about the suffering of the people of Ukraine, mass shootings in America, more stories about attacks on minorities and the LGBTQ community, red states escalating their war on women’s reproductive rights, suppressing voting rights, more talk about January 6th, but no indictments planned for Trump and his fellow traitors, more stories about censorship as right-wing extremists demand the removal of books from our libraries, and Ted Cruz and Trump are still allowed to tell lies in front of television cameras.

I still believe that most people are good and want the same things from life, but it becomes more difficult when you write about politics and the American government every day. There are more efforts in Washington to destroy the good in America than to improve the quality of life for all of our nation’s people.

Into my second hour, I found one article which listed the good things which happened in America this week. It was written by a small group of writers who look for positive stories each week for the Daily Kos. It will be attached to this article, but here are some of the highlights.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ plans for gerrymandering districts in the coming election for the third time.

A Grand Jury indicted Trump associate, Steve Bannon, on two counts of “contempt of Congress” for refusing to appear before the select committee investigating the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021. He faces two years in prison.

Times Warner Cable parted ways with the extremist, conspiracy theory spreading OAN. Right-wing fascists will attempt to label this as “censorship,” but when a group calling itself a “news network” preaches anger, hatred, and the violent overthrow of our government, it’s called “doing the right thing.”

They did not leave out more accomplishments by President Biden. This week he signed a very large budget containing a package for Ukraine. He had the courage to call Trump’s mentor a “war criminal.” Our country reported the lowest unemployment rate in 52 years. And he received enormous confirmation support for Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

I do not know about you, but I feel a little better now. It’s a bright, sunny, cool day in Sun Valley, Nevada for the last full day of winter, and good news adds to how a beautiful day makes me feel.

Sadly, I am very sure that my next article will contain information about the darker things happening in our nation constantly.

However, I have hope. The midterm elections are coming in November, and the issues are as important as the 2020 general election. We must rid our government of the incompetent failures who call themselves Republicans today. We must choose younger women and men who will place the needs and wishes of the majority in priority number one.

Please vote. This is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

