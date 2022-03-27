What Do Jan 6th, the Invasion of Ukraine, Trump, and Putin Have in Common?

Don't like to read?

There is no question about it. Vladimir Putin displayed poor judgment by invading the sovereign nation of Ukraine. By now, he realizes that the people of Ukraine are far more formidable than he imagined. In one month, his forces have lost dozens of tanks and other ground weapons, several aircraft, one ship, and thousands of lives. There is a growing question, “were there other factors involved in his making such a poor decision?”

The illegitimate results of our 2016 election were accomplished with the assistance of Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and the mainstream media. After it was confirmed that Donald Trump succeeded in winning the Electoral College, Putin declared a huge success. His plan to place an asset in the White House was complete. For four years, Trump did as he was told but failed one of his largest missions, to end the NATO alliance.

However, encouraged by a failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021, Putin believed that the division between our nation’s people had reached a level that weakened not only our strength but our resolve. Without the full support and leadership of the United States, NATO would lose its ability to unify against a common enemy.

On February 24, Putin ordered 200,000 troops to cross Ukraine’s borders and drive towards the capital of Kyiv. Not only did his poorly trained forces, led by incompetent generals, encounter far greater resistance than expected, President Biden, with huge support from the American people, but unified NATO, and sanctions were also placed on Russia, resulting in enormous financial problems for the ruling party and his oligarchs.

This was totally unexpected. Putin now finds himself under enormous pressure from nearly every nation in the world and millions of his own people who continue to protest the invasion of Ukraine at great personal expense.

President Biden and his NATO allies are reluctant to engage in military action, which would likely involve nuclear weapons. However, one suggestion by military strategists is to seek an arrangement with Russia’s enemies, forcing him to move his forces into other areas and weaken his attack on Ukraine.

The nations involved are Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Belarus. The latter four were previously part of the USSR and are divided internally between patriots and loyalists to Vladimir Putin.

New sanctions over the last few days involve weening Europe from any dependence on Russian oil. And as the bread lines grow longer and the shelves become bare, the people of Russia will begin to understand that their dictator has isolated them from the rest of the world. Is it time for a second revolution?

The Russian Revolution began in 1917 and continued throughout the first World War, ending in 1923. The monarchy was overthrown, placing a communist in control of the country, Vladimir Lenin. The entire Romanoff family was publicly executed. A resulting Civil War raged until 1923. When Lenin died in 1924, Joseph Stalin replaced him and became one of the most ruthless communist dictators in history until his death in 1953.

Putin entered Russian politics in 1975 as a member of the KGB, where he remained for 15 years. He moved quickly through the lower levels of government and was given the position of Prime Minister in 1999 by Boris Yeltsin. On New Year’s Eve, 1999, after enormous pressure from nearly every aspect of Russian society, Yeltsin resigned his presidency, and Putin was temporarily placed in the position of “acting President.” Four months later, he became the President and has remained in control of Russia ever since.

Maybe the Russian people, supported by the military, whose morale appears to be extremely low, will realize that Putin has been in power for too long and will destroy their nation if he continues to maintain complete control over their country.

No one man is of the level of importance in which Putin places himself. “The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that Putin is another thug and nothing more. He is frequently out of control, choosing to murder his opponents. I once believed that he was extremely intelligent, but his many mistakes in Ukraine prove otherwise.

Op-Ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Remind Me Again, Mr. Putin, What Happens When We F*** Around?

Daily Kos: The West Should Empower the Vultures Eyeing Russia’s Rotting Carcass UPDATE on risks involved…

Daily Kos: The insurrection of Jan. 6 gave Putin all the motivation he needed to attack Ukraine

Featured and Top Image by The U.S. National Archives Courtesy of NARA & DVIDS Archive – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of Anatoly Kalmykov’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License