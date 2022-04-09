AG Garland Should Indict and Place Trump on House Arrest at Mar-a-Lago

Don't like to read?

To be totally honest, Donald Trump’s time at Mar-a-Lago must be torture unless he is offering his same old speech during dinner in the ballroom. What he really needs is, the only time he is really happy, is when he is holding one of his hate rallies where he can repeat the same old lies to a crowd pretending to cheer for the world’s biggest loser.

The old, white millionaires and billionaires who waste their time at Mar-a-Lago are likely very boring people. They do nothing, know nothing about real life in America, and have nothing to offer in an intelligent conversation. Their interests are purchasing another mansion, another yacht, and for the men, how much money their ex-wives received in the divorce settlement while they show off their latest trophy wives. The latter part Trump enjoys.

The amount of proof that Trump organized the January 6 failed coup is overwhelming. I believe that Attorney General Merrick Garland should indict Trump for treason, but not place him in federal prison; at least not yet. While he is awaiting trial, place him on “house arrest” at Mar-a-Lago wearing an ankle bracelet. He would be forced to spend his time with the most uninteresting people in America, and there is no golf course at his playpen. For Trump, this would be hell on earth.

I cannot explain their reasoning, because Trump has nothing new or important to say, but recently the editors of The Washington Post offered the orange buffoon an “exclusive interview” at his new home, Mar-a-Lago.

As you might expect, Trump refused to answer a single real question. He used the event to repeat a few of his favorite lies. He continues to claim that he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection, he knows nothing about the seven missing hours on his phone, and of course the 2020 election “was stolen from him.” The Washington Post said that during the interview, Trump often wandered off when a valid question was offered.

If you are still awake, and just yawning because you are bored, you are one of the millions who feel the same way. Trump is not only the worst public speaker on record, he’s an old grandfather repeating the story of his life constantly.

One big question continues to be asked but not legitimately answered: “why hasn’t Trump been indicted?” A very long list of answers has been given by the Justice Department. However, they fail to answer the basic question. Trump is undoubtedly guilty of treason, the greatest possible crime against our nation.

America is the only country in which a leader who attempted to overthrow his own government would be allowed to remain free. In most nations, he would have been executed by now.

My greatest concern is that Trump will be given another free pass. Justice in America is not blind and has a separate system for the wealthy and powerful. Not once in my lifetime has any politician been fairly punished for his or her crimes. If this happens, and Trump is not held accountable for his crimes, America is over.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Why Hasn’t Attorney General Merrick Garland Indicted Donald Trump For The January 6th Insurrection?

Daily Kos: Washington Post provides a vivid picture of Trump, sitting at Mar-a-Lago and lying. But why? By Laura Clawson

Featured and Top Image by Joyce N. Boghosian Courtesy of Trump White House Archive’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image by Shealah Craighead Courtesy of Trump White House Archive’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License