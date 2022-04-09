Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Appointed to US Supreme Court

Don't like to read?

It is a great privilege to learn that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

After enduring brutal personal attacks from racist right-wing politicians during her confirmation hearings in the Senate, Judge Jackson was confirmed by the SCOTUS on Thursday with a vote of 53-47. The only real Republicans in the Senate, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney, voted with all 50 Democrats to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Led by Moscow Mitch McConnell, the old racist in the Senate, 47 Republicans voted “nay” without a legitimate reason. These same “Republicans” confirmed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barret by offering them “softball questions” and ignoring issues that should have prevented their appointments.

Regardless of the evils on the right side of the aisle, this is a rare opportunity for all real Americans to celebrate, and I am sure that wherever they are today, the Funding Fathers are doing the same.

This great event is comparable to how most people felt on election day 2008 when Barrack Hussein Obama became the nation’s 44th and first Black president.

I do not consider myself a “crusader;” I am a writer. I would describe myself as a “truth-teller.” This has always been my mantra, and I am proud of it, “The truth lives here.” I read multiple articles daily before I write one of my own offerings, the largest number of facts I can find.

I have always been a progressive because this is how I felt from the time I was a young man. I am a feminist, a “freedom fighter,” and a supporter of rights for the LGBTQ community. I reject traditional religions but will continue to strongly support anyone who is a true believer. Never the pretenders.

So, forgive me if I am feeling a little “euphoric” today. For progressives, a small victory becomes huge. We fight an entire regressive political party every day.

I am not a “hero worshipper.” I don’t understand making “heroes” of athletes, entertainment personalities, or politicians. Only one woman and two men receive my admiration reaching the level of “hero.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Noam Chomsky, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Dr. King’s accomplishments are well-known. He is responsible for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Of even greater importance was his love for all men. His belief in peaceful protests led the way for President Obama and now Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Yes, he was the ultimate civil rights leader, but I see him as the supreme leader in the battle for human rights.

Noam Chomsky was born in 1928. His biography describes him as an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historical essayist, social critic, and political activist. Sometimes called “the father of modern linguistics,” Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science.

My admiration is founded on his support for democracy, freedom, and a desire to move our nation forward. This singular quote offers insight into his beliefs and why America has never been a truly great country.

“In the US, there is basically one party — the business party. It has two factions, called Democrats and Republicans, which are somewhat different but carry out variations on the same policies. By and large, I am opposed to those policies. As is most of the population.” Noam Chomsky

Eleanor Roosevelt had a famous husband, but her accomplishments in the mid-twentieth century equal those of our nation’s greatest president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

As our longest-serving First Lady, she wrote a daily column for a newspaper; Ms. Roosevelt led a lifelong fight for the rights of women and African Americans. During WWII, she co-chaired the Office of Civil Defense, OCD. She was invited to participate as a member of the United States delegation to the first United Nations General Assembly held in London in January of 1946. As the United States Delegate to the United Nations, she oversaw the drafting and passage of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Two quotes reveal her thought process and what was most important to her in life:

“Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” “A woman is like a teabag — you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.”

I am positive that Judge Jackson’s legacy will inspire others. I am a lucky man to have lived long enough to see our first Black president and our first Black woman appointed to SCOTUS.

Op-ed by James Turnage

