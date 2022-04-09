Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Don't like to read?

Dwayne Haskins, the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the South Florida area. This information was provided by someone who knows about the situation.

The informant spoke to Mike Jones with USA TODAY Sports anonymously as they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly.

Haskins was only 24 years old when he was hit and killed. He was training with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Florida.

The head coach for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, stated that he is devastated, truly heartbroken, and at loss for words about the unfortunate death of Haskins. He also stated that Haskins became a part of the Steelers’ family when he arrived in Pittsburgh. He said that Haskins was one of the hardest workers, not only on the football field but in their community. He proclaimed that he was an amazing teammate and great friend. The family and wife, Kalabrya, will be in their thoughts and prayers through this time.

Haskins stood out at Ohio State. His 2018 season was the one he had as a starter and he threw 50 touchdown passes. That earned him the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award and he finished in third place in the Heisman Trophy votes.

Before playing for the Steelers, in the 2019 NFL Draft, he was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington. He was involved in nine games during his beginning season. During those games, he threw seven interceptions as well as seven touchdown passes. During his second season, he was released in December 2020 after throwing five touchdown passes.

In January 2021, Haskins signed with the Steelers but he did not play in any games in the 2021 season.

Written by Jeanette Vietti

