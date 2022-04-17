Are There Any Republicans Who Have Not Violated Their Oath of Office?

Don't like to read?

I am very sad about the end of the once Grand Old Party. I am also sorry to tell Republican voters that it will never return. Loyalty to Trump is a strange and horrific turn of events on the right and the reason for the demise of the “party of Lincoln.” The number of Congressmen and Senators on the right side of the aisle who are loyal to Trump and continue to break their oath of office to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” is far greater than the handful who continue to believe in democracy and reject his fascist plans for America.

Because only a small minority continues to believe in the principles and ideals of yesterday’s GOP, the majority must change their name to what it is: “The American Fascist Party.”

The confirmed number of elected men and women who were complicit in the January 6 attempt to overthrow our democratic election continues to grow. Will the eventual number be equal to all men and women who sit in the Capitol Building under the banner of the former Republican Party?

We do know that we can add Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) to the list of men and women who were part of Trump’s plan to destroy democracy in America once and for all.

CNN published almost 100 text messages from Lee and Texas Rep. Chip Roy to Meadows in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 election loss. The texts trace how Lee went from being a fierce advocate for Trump’s efforts to warning the White House that the scheme could backfire. Lee eventually announced he was opposed to a plan to have Congress object to the Electoral College results in some battleground states, but the texts reveal that only came after Lee worked for months to assist Trump’s efforts.

The truth is Lee’s texts reveal that his involvement in treason began on November 7, four days after the election when Joe Biden was confirmed as our nation’s next president. Lee tweeted a message to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, endorsed by a number of his fellow Fascist Party members.

He asked Meadows to “exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy” in challenging the results.

“Use it however you deem appropriate,” Lee wrote. “And if it’s helpful to you for you to leak it, feel free to do so.”

Lee initially backed Trump’s attorney Sydney Powell in her futile efforts to block the results of the election until she made outrageous statements that seemed impossible to believe.

After the 19th, he texted Meadows once again.

“I’m worried about the Powell press conference,” Lee wrote in the first in a series of text messages. “Unless Powell can back up everything she said, which I kind of doubt she can.”

Over the next three days, Lee reached out to Meadows several times, asking for marching orders.

“Please give me something to work with. I just need to know what I should be saying,” Lee wrote on Nov. 19.

“Please tell me what I should be saying,” Lee asked the next day.

Weeks ago, Meadows admitted that he was part of the team which met at the Willard Hotel in D.C. to finalize the plans for January 6. Although Trump was not physically in attendance, he was in constant contact by phone.

I give you another example of what can happen to our country if Trump-supported candidates win elections.

Georgia voters gave us Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the next unqualified candidate from the Peach State may be just as bad.

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker wants to be the next senator from Georgia. He has zero experience in government and was not the smartest player by far, but he believes that an endorsement from Trump is the only qualification needed. He is currently leading in the polls.

More proof that the American government is the worst and most corrupt in the world of developed nations.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Newsweek: Herschel Walker Is Betting Favorite to Win Georgia Senate Seat; by Zoe Strozewski

The Salt Lake Tribune: ‘Please tell me what I should be saying.’ Text messages show Sen. Mike Lee assisting Trump efforts to overturn 2020 election; by Bryan Schott

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License