Red States Escalate Their War on Women

Since 1776 American women have been fighting for equality. One would assume after women finally received the right to vote in 1919, their lives would improve. However, here we are in 2022, and the war on women’s fight for equality is escalating in red states. If I were a woman, I would be making plans to move to a state which respected my Constitutional rights.

A woman’s right to choose how to protect her physical and mental health, including abortion, is a human right. It should not be a political issue and never should have reached the Supreme Court. The only reason abortion has become one of the primary issues in an election year can be found in the existence of the creation of evangelical leaders, the Christian Religious Right.

The CRR is one of the right-wing’s biggest supporters; they own the once Grand Old Party.

Raised in a deeply Catholic family, I was taught to keep my faith to myself and to never mix religion with politics. It is a very private and personal issue. As I grew older and attended civics classes, it became clear that the first amendment forbade a single religion from interfering in our government and, therefore, in the rights of all Americans, Christian and non-Christian. America was not intended to be a religious nation. We are free to choose our own faith or none at all. This is a fact, and “the truth lives here.”

Red states have been busy but not busy serving the people of their states. Their efforts to suppress the voting rights of minorities and low-income Americans are a direct assault on the first amendment. They know a lower voter turnout offers them a better chance of winning elections.

These fascist states are attempting to prevent history from being taught in our schools, creating an entire generation of uninformed young men and women who will never learn from our government’s many mistakes. It is forbidden to even mention slavery or the existence of the LGBTQ community. Some states added the elimination of the Holocaust from school libraries. Book burning will soon become legal in several red states.

The third effort by these anti-Americans has been focused on the subjugation of women in America. Their goal, banning any and all abortions, is becoming a reality. Kentucky became the first red state to spit in the face of all poor women. There were only two abortion clinics in the Blue Grass State, and a recent law forced them to close.

The American Fascist Party continues its attempts to take complete control of our personal lives. They can no longer call themselves “Republicans” because real Republicans sought to protect individual rights and fought for less government control in Washington.

A “stacked” Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v Wade. This has been the goal of those who created the CRR for decades.

I challenge all women to stand against the entire right-wing of our political system. Take control of this country. Old, white men have stood in your way against efforts to obtain full equality, as guaranteed by the Constitution, for hundreds of years. You compose 51 percent of our population and control our nation’s wealth. You have the power; use it. You will save the nation of our founding fathers by destroying the American Fascist Party.

Op-ed by James Turnage

