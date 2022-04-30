Bird Flu Outbreak Devastates Farmers Raising Egg and Poultry Prices

Don't like to read?

The nationwide highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu has affected the prices of eggs and poultry. Bird to human transmission is very low, and the bird flu is not transmitted through cooked food, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The H5N1 variant is highly infectious to domestic fowl, and rarely infects humans. Unfortunately, the only method to contain the HPAI spread is to slaughter the infected poultry. During the current outbreak, about 17 million birds in the U.S. have already been slaughtered to prevent the spread of the bird flu, according to CDC data. In addition to domestic fowl, HPAI resulted in the deaths of wild geese and bald eagles.

At the start of 2022, 17 states confirmed 59 sites of avian flu and including turkey, chickens, and other poultry across the backyard and commercial flocks. Currently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports there were 31 million known HPAI cases across 29 states, as of April 22.

In the midst of bird flu spreading across the country, Illinois officials were requesting residents to immediately report if they discover five or more dead birds or sick bald eagles. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources urges residents to put away bird feeders and birdbaths or wash out those that cannot be put away until the end of May.

In March 2022, there were reports of wild Canadian geese infected with HPAI. Consequently, bird flu rapidly spread to Cook County, Illinois. Health officials confirmed the death of 200 birds infected with avian flu in Cook County.

This week a commercial flock in Nebraska confirmed it destroyed 570,000 broiler chickens, and in Maryland and Delaware more than two million birds have been affected by a commercial poultry flock.

An outbreak in South Dakota last week ruled to the slaying of 85,000 birds The confirmed March 14 outbreak at a Wisconsin commercial operation led to the killing of 2.7 million egg-laying chickens.

Indiana-based Egg Innovations CEO, John Brunnquell said chickens in states with bird flu cases must stay in confinement until the risk passes. He said:

We will keep them confined at least until early June. If we go four weeks with no more commercial breakouts then we’ll look to get the girls back out.

Fifty million chickens and turkeys were killed or died from HPAI to prevent its spread during the last documented bird flu outbreak between December 2014 to June 2015. Amid that flare-up, the prices for chicken breast increased by 17%.

For several weeks now, a rise in chicken prices at U. S. supermarkets has been appraised at $3.63 per pound. This time last year, chicken breasts were priced at $2.42.

U.S. consumers are buying eggs at a premium cost. The average cost for large eggs jumped 44% a dozen compared to last year

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

