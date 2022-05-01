Government Dysfunction Result of Moscow Mitch’s Creation of ‘Party of No’

Don't like to read?

The government of the United States does not work. It is of no importance what the bill contains; if it is proposed by a liberal, all Republicans vote no. This has become standard operating procedure for today’s Republican Party in name only.

Designed to function as a deliberative body intended to reach compromise, the government is now dysfunctional. Who do the people have to thank for this? The old man of the Senate, Moscow Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The year was 2009. President Barack Obama had just been inaugurated. Senate Majority Leader Moscow Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio) stood before the television cameras and announced that their party would do nothing as long as Obama remained in the White House. That was 13 years ago, and Moscow McConnell’s party has done nothing for the majority of the American people thus far. He kept his promise. The two political parties are at war, a war begun by the once Grand Old Party.

It began in 1981, escalated in 2009, and reached its pinnacle in 2017. Ronald Reagan’s policy of “my way or the highway” began to exclude Democrats from the legislative process. Between 2009 and 2016, Republicans became obstructionists, attempting to derail President Obama’s efforts to heal the nation.

Moscow McConnell refused to allow any participation by Democrats in committees throughout Donald Trump’s four long years pretending to be America’s president. When he lost his position as Senate Majority Leader, there were more than 300 bills on his desk. They were all intended to improve the quality of life for the majority, but he refused to allow a vote on any of them by the full Senate.

President Joe Biden is facing the same obstructionist tactics. His agenda is focused on the future of 331 million Americans. Moscow McConnell and his worthless party have only one concern — the nation’s 788 billionaires and 22.3 million millionaires.

Republicans never talk about the issues because their position on all of the nation’s problems is in direct opposition to the will of the people. It is indefensible. Their tactics are focused on misdirecting the people from focusing on facts and what is important.

Today, their focus is on blaming the LGBTQ community for all of the nation’s ills. Add to this their fear of the truth about racism and slavery in America, and it is clear that they have no interest in performing the jobs for which they were elected.

The truth is that the LGBTQ community is not in any way a problem for the nation’s people. However, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, religious bigotry, sexism, healthcare for all, affordable or free education, sensible immigration reform, women’s rights, income inequality, and escalating domestic terrorism are serious issues that were not addressed between 2017 and 2021.

I beg all voters, Democrats, Republicans, and, most importantly, Independents, who decide America’s elections, to investigate the candidates before voting. If they accomplished nothing of importance and simply cash their paychecks, vote them out. The American government can work again, but not with pretenders like Moscow Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leading those who call themselves Republicans today.

In a democracy, the government cannot function without honest and sincere deliberation and compromise. I am opposed to political parties in general, but if we have them, they must work together, not against each other.

Op-ed by James Turnage

