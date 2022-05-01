Two Stories I Never Thought I Would Read/Write and One I Was Waiting For

Don't like to read?

Like the late-night comics, I should be thankful for Donald Trump. I have written thousands of articles about your former, illegitimate president since June of 2015. All of them were true, I have kept my motto, “the truth lives here,” with every story I offer my readers. If Trump had just once attempted to do something to improve the lives of our nation’s people, every one of those articles would have been humorous instead of angry. His efforts to divide and destroy my beloved country, and the failed coup he planned on January 6, 2021, confirm that he is the greatest traitor to America in its 246-year history.

This morning I went through my usual routine, making tea, and opening my laptop to read what happened while I was asleep. I read three stories, two of which would never have happened if Trump had not been given the presidency by the Electoral College.

The first happened in Oregon. A fascist group of right-wing extremists calling themselves the “People’s Convoy,” opened fire on a group of anti-fascist counter-protesters on Friday. According to local news reporters, the shooting was unprovoked and fortunately, no one was injured.

This incident involved men and women similar to those who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6: Trump’s “people.” In my 75 years I never once believed I would read about Americans hating other Americans enough to attempt murder simply because they believed in different things. This is more of “the Trump Effect.”

The second story is about Trump’s fear of fruit. Most Americans have long known that the obese orange man is a coward. We know this because his father paid a doctor to claim that bone spurs on Trump’s feet earned him several deferments from serving in the war in South Vietnam. However, his latest phobia is hilarious.

At a typical Trump rally in Iowa during the 2016 campaign, he shouted from the podium, “If you see somebody with a tomato, knock the crap out of them.” All bullies are cowards and always have others commit violence for them. But that wasn’t the end of it. He told an attorney representing individuals who filed lawsuits claiming assault by his staff that he believed he was in danger.

“They were going to throw fruit,” Trump said of protesters at the rally, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “We were threatened. We had a threat.”

The lawyer followed up: “How did you become aware that there was a threat that people were going to throw fruit?”

Trump answered, “We were told. I thought Secret Service was involved in that, actually. But we were told. And you get hit with fruit, it’s — no, it’s very violent stuff. We were on alert for that.”

Okay, stop laughing, now for the third story, which most political writers expected.

The headline read, “Maria Bartiromo was exposed as a Trump sycophant & journalistic fraud by the latest revealed text.”

She is another “Trumpster.” Fox is composed of men and women who are loyal to Trump and his efforts to divide our nation and end democracy by shredding the Constitution.

Prior to a live interview of her president, she texted Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, asking him if Trump was prepared to answer questions he had been given in advance.

This is no surprise, not once has a Fox fake journalist had the courage to ask the orange buffoon a direct and honest question, other than Chris Wallace, who is no longer with the fake news network.

These stories are what the mainstream media calls “news” today. May the fourth estate R.I.P.

Op-ed by James Turnage

