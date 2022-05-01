What It Was Like to Have a Mentally Deranged Simpleton President

Don't like to read?

More than 81 million Americans rescued our nation from a deranged, old, obese, white supremacist on November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won both the Electoral College and the popular vote. He defeated Trump by more than seven million ballots.

President Biden is doing a tremendous job, especially knowing that he is facing “the party of no,” and two senators who call themselves “Democrats,” Joe Manchin, and Kyrsten Sinema. However, he was not the most popular choice.

I admit that for only the second time since I could vote, my choice was based on voting against someone more than for someone. I’m sure I was not alone. I believed that only a loyal American should wear the label of President of the United States. Trump proved himself to be a fascist who would shred the Constitution, and his loyalty belongs to Vladimir Putin, not to the American people. As a confirmed malignant narcissist, Trump is mentally unfit to serve at any level in our government.

In a new book, soon to be released, “This Will Not Pass,” by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Trump kept a room next to the Oval Office filled with MAGA merchandise. According to the authors, he thoroughly enjoyed giving items to White House visitors promoting his campaign.

With the assistance of Fox News, the right-wing is desperate to make President Biden appear senile, or simply mentally challenged. He is not. However, I believe this young country, with an average age of 38.2 years, needs a younger man or woman to lead our nation forward.

Trump will be 78 on election day 2024, Biden 82, and Bernie Sanders, 82. An octogenarian is incapable of leading a nation of 331 million people. The job of President of the United States is stressful and demanding, unless he plays golf, watches television, and holds hate rallies 90 percent of the time.

It’s time for real change, and that means age and gender are of paramount importance.

We learned some very important lessons between 2017 and 2021. A totally unqualified, old, mentally impaired, narcissist had no idea what he was doing. He had no interest in addressing the many problems facing our country, so he didn’t. He used his illegitimate presidency to live the life of a real billionaire. He received all the attention he desperately needs through lies and baseless conspiracy theories. Trump was America’s greatest mistake.

Sadly, because my promise is “the truth lives here,” I can guarantee you that there is not a single man or woman on the right who is qualified to lead our nation. However, there are many liberals who would be great presidents. Women and men who would serve, not rule 331 million people, are numerous and love their country and its people.

Most of you know that my personal belief is that America needs a woman in charge. People would finally become the priority, not the profits of the super-rich, or planning for another unwinnable war. Hopefully, she would not have been in our political system for decades and would have a new perspective about where our nation should be in the next decade.

I have predicted that neither Trump nor Biden will be candidates for the 2024 election. I truly hope that I am right. Our nation needs real change, now more than ever.

Op-ed by James Turnage

