Chicagoans Eligible for Free Gas and Public Transit Through Lottery System

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city will be giving away gas and public transit gift cards to eligible Chicagoans using a lottery system. The “Chicago Moves” initiative will issue up to 50,000 gas cards worth $150 each and 100,000 transit cards worth $50 for a total of $12.5 million.

In light of the high fuel prices and inflation the goal of the program is to make it easier for lower-income families and individuals to go to work, church, school, grocery store, and doctor’s appointments, the mayor explained, according to NBC News.

The gas cards will be valid for a year and may only be spent on gasoline. The stations must be within the city limits. They will be distributed to 10,000 households at a time through the summer.

Residents can begin to submit applications for the lottery on April 27, 2022. The pre-paid card program still needs final approval from the City Council.

To qualify for the lottery, Chicago residents must be at least 18 years old, have a valid City Vehicle Sticker, and meet the financial needs requirements. To qualify household incomes must be below or at 140% of the city’s median income.

Chicago is earmarking 75,000 of the public transit card for “CTA-utilizing residents in low-income neighborhoods,” reports Chicago Sun-Times. The balance of these cards will be distributed throughout the city.

Fuel costs in Chicago are higher than average Americans are paying at the pump. The national average for April 1, was $4.215. In Chicago, the average price for gasoline was $4.580 a gallon for regular fuel, reports the American Automobile Association (AAA).

When the City Council approves Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed gas and transit card lottery, updates will be provided.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of discosour’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Cathy Milne-Ware’s Flickr Page – Creative Common License