Donald Trump Whining and Complaining Cannot Hide the Facts

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump loves to play the victim. Although he is constantly attacking someone, including his most loyal supporters, he spends much of his time in front of the television cameras complaining and whining. I find it disgusting that anyone allows Trump an opportunity to continue his lies and baseless allegations now that the world knows who and what Donald John Trump truly is.

What was a little amazing to me today was reading a remark made by the orange buffoon himself? In an interview with the little man who kissed his humongous derriere more than any other fake journalist, Sean Hannity, Trump claimed that he has been investigated more than the notorious mob boss Al Capone. He tells the truth. This is a rarity, and I am a little bit surprised.

“The truth lives here,” and it is an undeniable fact that Trump has been under investigation since October of 2016, weeks prior to the election, and every day after that secretive meeting in the White House which denied the right of the American people from knowing the truth about Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Let’s take a look at the reality of this situation.

Not a single investigation into Trump’s private and public life is unwarranted. His life is a history of criminal activity, illegal relations with foreign nations, belief in white supremacy, with a deserved reputation as a sexual predator. This is the man-child millions of ignorant Americans gave their valuable votes to in 2016 and 2020.

After Putin aided Trump in his victory in the Electoral College in 2016, Putin’s puppet began his efforts to enact his orders which came directly from the Russian dictator. A plan which began in 1987 when Trump and his first wife Ivana visited Moscow for the first time came to fruition on Nov. 8, 2016.

Trump’s biggest failure was Putin’s number one ambition: ending NATO, or at least America’s relationship with the one organization which can be credited for preventing a third world war.

Trump’s limited intelligence has placed him in a very difficult situation after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The great majority of Americans support the independent nation and condemn Trump’s handler for his vile actions, which amount to international war crimes. Trump has a radically different opinion.

When asked by Hannity about the perceived “evil” of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Trump refused to denounce Putin. Instead, he went off subject and attacked an organization about which he knows nothing.

“I think in 100 years people are gonna look back and they’re gonna say, how did we stand back and NATO stand back, which in many ways I’ve called the paper tiger,” Trump said.

“Don’t forget, I rebuilt NATO because when I became president, the first thing I noticed when I went there to the first meeting, was that most of the countries were not paying, or were paying far less than they were supposed to. There were only eight out of 28 countries that were paid in full.”

No surprise, another big lie. Trump attempted to destroy NATO with threats to remove funds from the United States unless all other nations contributed what he believed was their fair share.

One of Putin’s primary goals has been the elimination of NATO. This was one of the main reasons he interfered in our 2016 and 2020 elections. Broadcasts from the Kremlin proudly announced that they will be making efforts to get Trump elected once again in 2024. No longer is anyone in Russia denying that Putin and Trump have been complicit in attempts to rig our elections.

This is an admission that Trump has committed not one but several acts of pure treason.

There is no justice in America if you are wealthy and powerful. Our government chased Edward Snowden all the way to Russia because he exposed crimes committed by our government. Chelsea Manning, a transexual, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for exposing war crimes committed by our military in Afghanistan and Iraq.

However, America’s biggest traitor remains a free man who continues to spread lies intended to divide our country and spread hatred around our nation. Every man and woman in Washington chooses to ignore the fact that they were elected to serve the people and protect the Constitution. America is over.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Newsweek: Donald Trump Says He Has Faced More Investigations Than Al Capone; by Ewan Palmer

Newsweek: Donald Trump Condemns NATO When Asked About Russia’s ‘Evil’ Actions; by Ewan Palmer

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Pedro Szekely’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of NATO’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License