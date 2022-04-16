With a Real President in White House GOP Congress Members Refuses to Work

Don't like to read?

With an American president in the White House, there are issues to be addressed, but Republicans refuse to do anything. For four years, the fake president did nothing, with the exception of proving he is not an American. Every important issue which faced the orange buffoon on Jan. 20, 2017, remained a problem on Jan. 20, 2021. Thanks to a record voter turnout in 2020, the nation is blessed with an American president who loves his country and is working for every man, woman, and child in our nation.

President Joe Biden is attempting to find solutions for these problems, but the “party of no” continues to create distractions or simply vote against every bill which would uphold the Constitution and benefit the majority. A few of these critical issues are universal healthcare, sensible immigration reform, unaffordable higher education, a crumbling infrastructure, climate change, income inequality, women’s rights, and voting rights. “The truth lives here,” and I am sorry to report that the last issue is moot. Across America, Republican politicians are passing unconstitutional laws with the intent of suppressing the voting rights of minorities and low-income Americans.

In Washington, Republicans along with fake Democrats Joe Manchin, and Kyrsten Sinema, are too busy attempting to destroy our President’s agenda for the people to take anything else seriously.

Many fake Republicans in the House and Senate continue to support “Donald Trump’s biggest lie.” Their focus is on ending democracy and allowing Trump to become our nation’s dictator in control of a fascist regime. Our government is completely dysfunctional and cannot be repaired as long as the men and women who call themselves “Republicans” remain in office.

We must demand those who call themselves “Republicans” use their real name and stop pretending to be the “party of Lincoln.” In truth, they are the “American Fascist Party” and continue to prove this fact by their words and actions.

Fact: you cannot be loyal to Trump and claim to be a patriot. The two are diametrically opposed. Trump’s loyalty is to Vladimir Putin, not to the country in which he was born. Half of our Senate and a large percentage of the House are devoted to Trump, not to the people who elected them. They are the American Fascist Party. These traitors to America would shred the entire Bill of Rights with the exception of the second amendment. Their Neo-Nazi/Fascist terrorist supporters need their guns. They are far more important than their families.

It is now known that many members of the Fascist Party in the House and Senate were in communication with Trump and his administration before, during, and after January 6, offering information about how the 2020 election might be nullified.

I’m sure you are asking, “why would these men and women abandon their country, and support an old, white, obese malignant narcissist.” The answer is easy. Our nation has moved from being a capitalistic society to a plutocracy. The right-wing wants it to stay in power, and that cannot happen without a fascist regime in control.

This fact is easier to understand when you learn two statistics. When Trump stole the presidency in 2016, there were about 600 billionaires and 11 million millionaires in America. Today, there are 788 billionaires and more than 22 million millionaires. 788 men and women own one entire party and therefore control nearly everything which happens or doesn’t happen in America today. Therefore, many of the issues faced by President Biden will remain growing problems for the American people. Mr. Biden’s plan to tax the richest Americans fairly will be stopped by the American Fascist Party in the Senate.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The New Republic: Trump, Putin, and the Politics of Domination; by Ruth Ben-Ghait

The Hill: New texts show two GOP lawmakers offered advice to Trump’s team on challenging election; by Rebecca Beitsch

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Adam Schultz Courtesy of The White House’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License