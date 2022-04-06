Five Albums Everyone Should Hear [Review]

Don't like to read?

Music is great love, a universal love that all enjoy, and depending on the mood can determine the genre can be played at any given time. Here are five excellent albums for all music fans to go and listen to right now. These five albums are worthy of daily plays for what they have in common is the ability to raise a person’s vibration and make a bad day good.

Tinashe: “333” The Deluxe is a feel-good album and a perfect early morning riser for beginning the day. Tinashe makes you want to dance from the bed to the shower. On the deluxe, Tinashe gives fans four new songs, “Something like a heartbreak,” HMU for a good time,” “Naturally,” and “Woke Up Blessed.” Try waking up to “Woke up Blessed.” Tinashe – “333” the deluxe now available on Itunes and all DSPs. Mary J Blige: “Good Morning Gorgeous” is a 13 track album from the legendary Queen Mary J Blige. After breakfast, try playing the title track, “Good Morning Gorgeous,.” Mary delivers on each track and is the perfect album to sit and enjoy some breakfast with or begin the daily routine. Latto: “777,” once up and the coffee brewed, put on Latto’s latest “777,” it is coffee, and hip hop served upright. Try sipping morning coffee or tea as “Big Energy” featuring Mariah Carey plays in the background. Latto serves up bars and some incredible features on her latest album, giving fans something to vibe with any time of the day and in 2022. Futuristic & Dizzy Wright & Berner: “I Guess I’ll Smoke again,” this not an album but a song to raise any mood and the perfect track to sit back and unwind after a long day. So roll one up and blast this through some speakers. Price: “The Price EP” is a seven-track EP from the California native and one hip hop fans can appreciate and love. Price who is half of the group Audiopush delivers once again on “The Price EP.” Try playing “Curtis” as you roll through traffic to or from work.

Opinion by Kelly Newson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Tidal: Kelly J top 50 (a playlist)

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Sharon Graphics’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Scott Penner’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License