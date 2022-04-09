For Those Who Despise Fox News [Video]

Don't like to read?

For those who despise Fox News for its many lies and baseless conspiracy theories, watch the YouTube video of Jimmy Kimmel’s 4/07 broadcast.

Poor little Sean Hannity. (James Turnage met him once and said he is very small in many ways). Hannity’s own words literally destroy him, it is not only embarrassing, but it also exposes how small-minded and uninformed he truly is. For four long years, Hannity kissed Donald Trump’s enormous derriere harder and more frequently than all the other Fox fake journalists combined. Not that they did tr not. He is not finished. Hannity needs Trump more than Trump needs Hannity.

Hannity continues his feeble attempts to discredit real President Joe Biden. It must be frustrating to know that in one day Biden accomplishes more than Trump did in four years. In fact, the president has accomplished more in one year than Bush 43 and Trump in 12 years.

Recently, Hannity was attempting to insult the president for his words and actions in front of the television cameras. Huge mistake.

Kimmel’s staff put together a long series of Trump’s failures before the cameras, prefaced by Hannity’s insults meant for President Biden. For example, in one short segment, Hannity claims that he can not understand what the president is saying. Kimmel followed that facetious remark with a film of Trump going “bing bong, bing bing, bong bong.” It was hilarious and accurate.

At no time in history has there been such an embarrassing display of someone who failed every English class in high school, as demonstrated by Donny Trump, who was and is even worse than George W. Bush. Some might remember the long list of “Bushisms” posted during his presidency. They were hilarious, beginning with “nukuler,” instead of “nuclear.”

The segment went on for several minutes, and each one was funnier than the last.

Returning to a story published in December 2021, one can observe two of Fox’s most celebrated personalities engaged in expressing fear about the tragic and violent actions in January.

One shall begin with Laura Ingraham. While the failed coup was in progress, the fake journalist was in a state of panic. She telephoned Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” Laura Ingraham texted Meadows. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Then it was Hannity’s turn to freak out to Meadows.

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Cheney did not specify what time those texts were sent. But was struck by Hannity’s casual tone about the unfolding terror. At least Kilmeade said, “please, get him on TV.”

Meanwhile, Trump was sitting on his generous behind watching the horrific events happening just down the street inside and outside the Capitol Building.

How things change. “The truth lives here,” and today, both of these fake reporters are attempting to downplay what everyone watched, claiming it was a “normal protest.” Sure, it was an everyday event, with windows broken, doors broken down, rampant vandalism, defecating inside the Capitol, and stealing furniture, computers, etc. All the while they were searching for Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and others with the intent of causing bodily harm and possibly murdering them. Just any old protest.

Apparently, Ingraham and Hannity failed to listen to speeches by Trump and Mo Brooks, ordering the mob of Neo-Nazis to stop the count of the Electoral College vote. Or was it “selective hearing?”

Op-ed by James Turnage

