Members of American Government Owe Loyalty to Vladimir Putin and Reject Responsibilities to the People

Don't like to read?

Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and slaughter innocent civilians is the action of a man who is not human and is willing to commit war crimes to satisfy his personal ambitions. In America, his brutal actions have revealed a number of American politicians who are not loyal to America and pledge their fealty to Putin.

All Republican politicians are more concerned about their political future than the future of their country. However, some are more obvious about the fact that their future is linked to Russian President Putin and not to the betterment of the lives of the American people.

This week, 63 fake Republicans in the House voted against a resolution to support NATO. NATO is number one on the list of Putin’s efforts to end the very existence of the United States of America. At the same time, Koch Industries announced they would be joining Halliburton and Cargill among the handful of American companies staying in Russia. Koch Industries created the extremist “TEA Party” which began the end of the once Grand Old Party.” Halliburton was once in the control of former Vice President, Dick Cheney. Need any additional negative remarks about America’s largest corporations? What could be worse than defending Putin’s genocide? Just wait.

Recently, the House voted on a resolution to investigate confirmed war crimes committed by Putin and his incompetent military forces currently murdering civilians in Ukraine.

The motion, called the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, has the goal to “collect, analyze, and preserve evidence and information related to war crimes and any other atrocities” committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine. The bill passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, with 418 voting in favor and only the seven Republicans voting against it.

Of the seven Liz Cheney, Rep. from Wyoming admitted she was mistaken when she cast her vote. However, six others confirmed their support for the Russian president. They are Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, Ohio’s Warren Davidson, Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, and Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry.

Although for many this is a rhetorical question, the American people want to know why Republicans are supporting Putin? “The truth lives here,” and it is obvious. Many Republicans owe their political success to Putin and his efforts to interfere in American elections with the efforts of Russian agents. This did not begin in 2016, Putin literally owns multiple right-wing politicians in Washington. Consider the nickname, “Moscow Mitch.”

James Turnage has written numerous articles about the Trump administration and its connections to Putin. They are not suggestions, they are based on irrefutable facts.

It is frightening to think about how many elected officials are in reality agents of Vladimir Putin. There are those who do not believe in conspiracy theories, but the connections appear obvious.

None of this should be surprising. Over the last four decades informed Americans learned about many connections between multiple right-wing politicians and Putin, including former Orange County California Republican Dana Rohrabacher.

Labeled “Putin’s favorite politician,” Rohrabacher maintained a close relationship with Putin until he lost his re-election campaign in the 2018 election. He once bragged about an arm-wrestling event when Putin beat him badly. Rohrabacher defended Putin for his six years in the House.

It is an undeniable fact that Putin is America’s enemy number one, and is a murderous dictator who resembles Adolf Hitler in the 1930s. In the 21st century, Putin’s greatest admirer is Donald John Trump. Trump is jealous of Putin’s power and success and wants to be him.

The end of this story demands a question: “Would you prefer to live in a fascist regime with a madman like Trump making every decision that would affect your life, or a duly elected woman or man who would place your needs and wishes as priority number one?”

In the 1950s Joseph McCarthy spent his entire career searching for Communists in America. This bigoted man either supported or displayed enormous ignorance. The greatest danger to this nation’s democracy has always been a plutocracy protected by a fascist government. One-half of this effort exists today.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Why Is the GOP Siding With Putin?; by thomhartmann

Newsweek: These Seven Republicans Voted Against Investigating War Crimes in Ukraine; by Giulia Carbonaro

The Guradian: Republican dubbed ‘Russia’s favorite congressman’ loses seat after 30 years; by

Featured Image Courtesy of Firdaus Omar’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Mike Finn’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License