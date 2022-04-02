Headlines From the Russo-American Party on the First Day of April, 2022

Don't like to read?

If today’s Republicans in name only regain control of the House and Senate on Nov. 8, 2022, this is what you can expect, and it will be the result of ignorant voters who know nothing about what is happening in our country today. Read this carefully, because “the truth lives here.” Our nation’s future is under attack by Donald Trump and his “Russo-American Party.”

On Wednesday, Trump held a fundraiser at his millionaire’s only playpen, Mar-a-Lago, for Michigan House candidate, John Gibbs. Gibbs has no experience in the workings of our government other than being a member of Ben Carson’s failed Department of Housing and Urban Development which failed over four years because Carson was too busy taking naps to do anything for the underprivileged.

Trump is supporting Gibbs for only one reason. His opponent, Republican Peter Meijer, voted to impeach Trump for organizing the treasonous act of a failed coup on January 6, 2021. It is the greatest sin possible when a Republican denounces Trump’s many Constitutional violations.

During Trump’s address to his white’s only audience, he asked “where are the gays for Trump?”

Someone in the audience responded, “We’re over here.” Trump then replied, pointing in their direction, “You don’t look gay.” The comment drew loud laughter from the audience. No need to say anything else.

Nearly five decades after the Supreme Court Decision, Roe v Wade, to affirm a woman’s right to control her own reproductive health, several red states are sponsoring bills to once again end the Constitutional rights of all American women, unless you are extremely wealthy. Some are adding another effort to ensure women remain second, and even third-class citizens. They want to end the rights of women to obtain birth control pills and other forms of preventing an unwanted pregnancy. Hello, fascism.

In 2016 Tulsi Gabbard, the former congresswoman from Hawaii, and presidential candidate, embarrassed herself consistently. Gabbard has defended Putin’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, claiming that it “had biolabs” designed to create chemical weapons. Although she ran for office under the banner of the Democratic Party, she will be remembered as someone who was more aligned with others, including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. She is undoubtedly an “undercover agent for the Russo-American Party.”

The government of the United States of America is the most corrupt in the free world. It is dysfunctional, composed of self-serving and anti-American men and women who are unfit for office. Our nation’s current form of government cannot exist as long as the former Republican Party is controlled by fascist extremists whose goal is the end of democracy in America.

The attempt to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021, had far greater support than our secretive government and the mainstream media would like you to know. Our nation’s future is under attack, and only the American voter can save the dream of our founding fathers.

History reveals that the party in power, after a general election, loses control of at least one division of our legislative branch. If this happens on November 8th, the result will signify one more step which will end the United States of America forever.

Trump was only the leader of the effort to destroy our nation. His party has been complicit since Nov. 8, 2016. The right-wing of American politics is loyal to Trump and Putin, not to the people of our nation.

Op-ed by James Turnage

