Ted Cruz Votes Against American Values Yet Claims Democrats Hate Democracy

Ted Cruz knew about the planned January 6 failed coup, supports the “Big Lie,” and voted against the Certification of the Electoral College vote but claims that it is Democrats who hate Democracy. Cruz has multiple reputations beginning with being the worst senator in Washington, the most disliked man on the Hill, and after deserting the people of Texas during the “great freeze,” earning him the appropriate nickname, “Cancun Cruz.” The truth is that in any other nation in the world, he would be in a federal prison awaiting trial for sedition, and even treason.

Appearing on the only fake news network which will allow him to lie to the American people, Fox News, Cruz claimed that Democrats don’t believe in Democracy. Really? Talking about the 2022 midterms, in which the party in power generally loses seats, he made the following moronic statement.

“They know they’re gonna lose, and Nancy Pelosi’s not gonna go quietly. She’s gonna scream. She’s already preparing to scream the election was stolen,” Cruz said on Fox News show The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday.

I always find it humorous when a fake Republican accuses Democrats of their own sins. “The truth lives here,” and I am telling you that equal to lies is the sin of hypocrisy. Cruz is saying things that have no basis in reality, but like-minded fascists are eager to have someone leading them.

The greatest crime committed by Trump and his stooges like Cruz is an obvious plan to isolate the United States from our allies. Right-wing politicians embrace fascist policies and an agenda that would end democracy in America once and for all.

One of the greatest Americans in history said: ”There’s a good reason why nobody studies history. It just teaches you too much.” Noam Chomsky.

Every despot, dictator, and autocrat in history began by demanding unquestioned patriotism toward the government, and by telling lies about the opposition. Former Republicans in Washington and red states today are attempting to prevent history from being taught in our schools today.

Adolf Hitler composed a playbook to create public support for fascism in 1930s Germany.

First, control all information disseminated to the public. There can be only one source of information, and that source is the government. Trump attempted this every time he stood before the television cameras, calling legitimate news agencies “fake news.” By the way, there are no such things as “alternative facts.”

The second is the most important commandment adopted by every autocrat in history. “Tell a lie often enough, and the people will eventually accept it as the truth.” Trump told more than 50,000 lies from 2015 until 2021, and many of them were repeated in every tweet and every speech.

Third, claim every positive action as your own, although you had nothing to do with it. Trump bragged about many of President Obama’s accomplishments, falsely claiming them as his own.

Fourth, one race is superior to all others. Hitler blamed the Jews for all the world’s problems and attempted to exterminate them. Trump and his Russo-American party are more generous. Although they are all white supremacists, they blame multiple groups for the ills of our nation, including the LGBTQ community, Muslims, feminists, advocates for gun safety, Jews, and all immigrants. The truth is, all of our nation’s problems are the result of actions and inactions by the party on the right side of the aisle.

Trump and his fascist party, composed of thousands of right-wing politicians, and led by Cruz, Ron Johnson, Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawlings, Chuck Grassley, and many others who continue to fail the American people every day, are planning to shred the Constitution and place all non-whites into a new form of slavery.

The two most over-used words by today’s Republicans in name only are “freedom, and democracy.” They use them constantly to masquerade the fact that they oppose both. If you treasure the Constitution, which at its core demands and protects human rights and complete equality, you have no need to continually make a claim that you are a patriot.

Vote for Democrats or vote for the party of fascism and prejudice. Your choice.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: The Jolt: Ted Cruz not interested in living on Stacey Abrams’ ‘United Earth;’ Patricia Murphy, Greg Bluestein, and Tia Mitchell

Newsweek: Video Supercut of Ted Cruz on Democracy Now Versus Jan. 6 Goes Viral; by Ewan Palmer