I Know I Bitch About the Mainstream Media Constantly, but I Am Not Wrong

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Why do you believe that “freedom of the press” was included in the first amendment? It obviously means little to today’s situations involving free speech. “The truth lives here,” and it is an undeniable fact that the mainstream media hides many things from the American people in the 21st century to protect the truth about our government’s failures from the American people.

Our founding father’s intention was to protect the press from baseless lawsuits and other attacks from our nation’s government when they report corruption and criminal action committed by our elected officials. Our government doesn’t have to worry about this today.

Want proof? Not once on any television broadcast news show has a fake reporter denounced Trump for his big lie. Although his lawsuits have been rejected by more than 60 courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, and his own “election czar” announced that the 2020 election was “the safest and most secure in history,” our useless media refuses to attack the mental acuity of Donald John Trump. They no longer deserve protection under the first amendment.

Over the last six years, our government has proven that it is the most corrupt and ineffective in the free world, but not one legitimate news agency has the courage, to tell the truth.

Uncovered in the last couple of years are lies and crimes committed by Ted Cruz, Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Steve Scalise, and dozens of others. Sadly, you will never hear the truth about these traitors, the mainstream media serves the right-wing extremist wing of our government.

Over the past weekend, tapes and texts revealed the hypocrisy of House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy. During and after the insurrection on January 6, 2021, ordered and organized by Trump and his administration, we know that McCarthy viciously attacked Trump’s actions, and announced, “I am done with him.” Just days later he was defending Trump and his Neo-Nazi supporters. The media has said nothing as McCarthy’s fellow saboteurs continue to defend his loyalty to Trump.

I would not be keeping my promise if I ignored the part played by Fox News in this cover-up of acts of sedition and treason.

It was no surprise when dozens, and possibly hundreds of texts between Trump, the Trump Klan, his administration, and elected right-wing officials were discovered asking ‘what they could do to overturn the results of the 2020 election,’ but to have a fake reporter on a fake news network respond in such a treasonous manner required more answers about our nation’s media today.

The texts between Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, Sean Hannity, and other Fox fake news reporters were especially alarming.

“Among Meadows’ most frequent interactions were those with Fox’s Sean Hannity, a well-known friend of Trump. Throughout the logs, Hannity both gives advice and asks for direction.

“On the afternoon of Election Day, Hannity texted Meadows to ask about turnout in North Carolina.

Meadows responded: ‘Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote.’ “Yes sir,” Hannity replied. “On it. Any place in particular we need a push.”

“Pennsylvania. NC AZ,” Meadows wrote. “Nevada.”

“Got it. Everywhere,” Hannity said.”

A member of the once-respected “fourth estate” taking orders from a member of the administration? A violation of the first amendment right of the American people to expect an unbiased and honest free press.

I refuse to exclude ABC, NBC, and CBS. I vowed never to watch a broadcast news show again on the morning of November 9, 2016. Half-truths are more dangerous than blatant lies, and this is what the American people received throughout the 2016 campaign. They protected Trump and his staff while belittling the most qualified candidate in history, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

I refuse to be lied to.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: SURPRISE: Texts Show Sean Hannity Was Taking Orders From Trump Team to Overturn the Election

Daily Kos: Trump’s Big Lie rules Republicans, and the traditional media is letting them get away with it; by Joan McCarter

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License