Someone Tell McConnell “Today’s Republican Party is Trump’s not Yours”

Don't like to read?

Someone tell the “Old Man of the Senate,” Moscow Mitch McConnell, “today’s Republican Party is Trump’s, not Yours.”

The Trump cult is real. He will forever have followers who share his white supremacy and fascism beliefs. They deserve each other. Moscow Mitch McConnell is an old, white man who is disliked by most Americans, and outside of Kentucky, he has no support. Trump is nearly 76 years old, and Moscow Mitch turned 80 in February. Both of them are too old, too arrogant, and too incompetent to represent a nation whose average age is 38.2 years.

Trump is currently spending campaign contributions traveling around the nation, soothing his fragile ego and endorsing hypocritical men and women who claim to be loyal to the worst, illegitimate president in history. If the orange buffoon’s candidates win in November, this will prove once and for all that Trump is the leader of The American Fascist Party, not Moscow Mitch.

Although Moscow Mitch has consistently warned against his party selecting candidates who have little chance of winning, Trump continues to endorse “his people.” Trump is winning his battle with the worst Senate Majority Leader in history.

Moscow Mitch formally requested several Republican governors to enter senate races in their states, hoping to regain control of the senate: Chris Sununu in New Hampshire, Larry Hogan in Maryland, and Doug Ducey in Arizona. All declined, indicating no desire to participate in our nation’s dysfunctional government in Washington. Some people don’t want to lie for a living.

Meanwhile, Trump is endorsing author J.D. Vance, former NFL running back Herschel Walker, and television “doctor” Dr. Oz. Not one is qualified to serve in government at any level.

One of the least talked about facts about the 2016 campaign is shared by men and women on the right today. I promise that “the truth lives here,” and I can tell your that only one of the Republican Party’s candidates was qualified to lead our nation in 2016. Of the 17 passengers in the “clown car,” only Ohio Governor John Kasich had credentials worthy of receiving his party’s nomination.

So, it was no surprise that the least qualified man in history received his party’s support. Today the party is his. It is no longer led by true Republicans and has earned the name “The American Fascist Party.” Not one man or woman loyal to Trump is qualified to reside in the White House. Those who have shown interest include Ron, “don’t say gay,” DeSantis, Rick, “I’ll say anything,” Scott, and Gregg, “I hate Blacks and Hispanics equally,” Abbott.

Because I have been writing about politics since 2012, I feel obligated to offer my opinions on occasion. The 2016 election proved that my thoughts have equal value to those of everyone else.

Let’s begin with the obvious. On camera, Trump is seen as a decaying old man, physically and mentally. In addition, section three of the 14th amendment prevents him from running again. He was deeply involved in the January 6 failed coup. Most importantly, I don’t believe Trump wants to pretend to be your president for four more years. He’s living the life he wants today, pretending to be a billionaire, living off “other people’s money,” playing golf nearly every day, and getting all the attention he needs living illegally at Mar-a-Lago. A small bonus is he is no longer stuck with Melania and their son. He’s a free man again until he finds another “child bride.”

I don’t believe President Biden will run for a second term. He would be 82 just after the 2024 election, and the demands of another four-year presidency are far too rigorous for an octogenarian. I have so assumption about how or why he will “change his mind” about running for a second term, but I believe I am correct. Mr. Biden is doing the job for which he was elected. He has done everything we asked of him, although he continues to be challenged by Moscow Mitch’s “party of no.”

America is moving in the right direction again: forwards, not backward. This is all we should expect. He deserves to retire and enjoy his lovely wife.

I beg of you, please vote on November 8th and again in 2024. The 2020 election was extremely important, and the next two are of equal importance to the future of the United States of America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Hill: Juan Williams: Trump rains on McConnell’s parade

The Hill: McConnell’s dilemma: What if Trump’s candidates win? By Albert Hunt

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Elvert Barnes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr – Creative Commons License