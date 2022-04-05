Is It Wrong to Claim That Every Right-Wing Politician Is a Fascist?

Don't like to read?

Am I wrong to claim that every right-wing politician is a fascist? You decide. If you read about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and you believe in America’s system of government, you are appalled and ashamed of every right-wing politician in our nation. Questions from Cruz, Blackburn, and others were some of the most racist actions I have ever read.

As I’m writing this, fake Republicans across the nation are preparing to defend their anti-Constitutional laws focused on voter suppression. Multiple red states are eagerly engaged in banning books, hiding the truth from young minds who will be brainwashed by parents and others who are homophobic and involved in white supremacist plans for our nation’s future.

I don’t read comments about what I write because I keep my promise that “the truth lives here.” However, I’m certain there are many negative comments directed at my articles claiming that all right-wing politicians and their supporters seek the end of democracy, and will eagerly accept the establishment of a fascist regime ruled by Vladimir Putin and his puppet, Donald Trump. I stand by my allegations. Every day I read about another traitor to my country who is attempting to shred the Constitution.

Although Ohio is not in the south, it is an extremely red state whose representation is Washington is personified by fascist Representative, Jim Jordan. This red state is one of 31 which passed an anti-gay law preventing teachers from mentioning anything about the LGBTQ community or the history of slavery.

In January of 2019, homophobic Governor Mike DeWine, a supporter of the fascist beliefs of his party, signed the bill. The result is terrifying. This has proven to be another step in support of Trump’s “big lie,” and the overthrow of our democratic government.

In Chillicothe, Ohio, a teacher with 30 years of experience was fired by the Huntington Local School District. Jay Bowman is an openly gay man. He is currently a substitute teacher at the high school. When one of his students asked about a bracelet he was wearing. Mr. Bowman explained that it was a “pride bracelet.” He took off the bracelet and gave it to the student. This was the extent of his crime.

“If a kid has questions. If a kid wants honesty, I don’t think I should be forbidden from providing that,” said Bowman.

Superintendent, Peter Ruby, wrote a long and boring statement defending the expulsion of Mr. Bowman.

What is happening in America today from those who call themselves “Republicans” is very similar to what happened in Germany in the 1930s. Right-wing politics is attempting to create an extreme form of nationalism where all information is derived from those in control of the government. This was contained in Hitler’s “bible.”

“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” Maya Angelou

The right-wing is attempting to hide the truth about slavery, racism, alternative lifestyles, and the subjugation of women from our youth. History is the greatest teacher, and if we choose to ignore it, we will relive it.

Whites who support fascism oppose facts. Facts cannot be ignored. The truth is eventually revealed and makes the situation far worse. Diversity is not only growing quickly in America, it is our strength. Those who would prefer the control of our nation by pure whites are displaying a level of ignorance I have never experienced before.

The United States is only 246 years old. We have made many mistakes along the way, and we must learn from them. Ignoring them will not erase them, they will only become a bigger issue when they are revealed.

Op-ed by James Turnage

