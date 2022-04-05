‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Celebrates Another Season [Video]

Don't like to read?

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is celebrating another season through 2022-2023. The daytime series will renew its contract with CBS Media Ventures, revealed its president, Steve LoCascio. But, the layout will vary in that each installment will diverge into two half-hour telecast episodes separately or back-to-back. LoCascio said:

Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners. We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.

According to Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, Barrymore brought an out-of-the-ordinary optimistic viewpoint to daytime television with her unique take on daily reports from lifestyle how-tos to headline-generating interviews. McMahon confirmed that CBS Stations airs the actress’ news segments 30 minutes apart or both 30-minute episodes on its duopoly stations.

Barrymore provides a distinctive approach to the day’s topics that brings fresh air by creating a seamless flow of exquisite storytelling. “The Drew Barrymore Show’s” most robust quarterly performance became a cherished programming asset of the company.

By collaborating with CBS Media Ventures, the station was able to reimagine how it schedules its programming and continue to support the show.

In 2022, “The Drew Barrymore Show” delivered its highest quarterly achievement with a 12% rise in total viewers in women 25-54. Since its debut last September 2020, the program flourished as a daytime talk show and one of just two shows in its category to acquire total watchers year to year.

Barrymore’s challenge is to take the show to new heights, change the way people watch television, and be a daytime game changer. They want the show to be a bright spot to make people feel good.

In “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the host admits that she gets to have meaningful conversations grounded in reality and conveys wit and humor.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

