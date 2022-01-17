Liza Minnelli Graces CBS Stage [Video]

Don't like to read?

On “CBS This Morning,” Jane Pauley sat down and had a discussion with the legendary Liza Minnelli. The two talked about the entertainer’s career, from her famous parents to entertainers she has collaborated with over the years. During the special, Minnelli graces the CBS stage with the Gershwin song, “Embrace Me,” accompanied by Michael Feinstein, her best friend, on the piano.

When asked if she realized that she had become legendary, Minnelli responded, “No, I have to be told a lot. I have some excellent people around me. The most critical thing is being able to recognize someone else’s talent.”

What makes the entertainer legendary is the variety of areas she has worked and won within the entertainment industry.

Throughout her career, the singer has won a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, and a Tony for her accomplishments. In 1965, Minnelli made her Broadway debut with Flora the Red Menace and was the youngest Tony winner. She won for Best Actress in a Musical.

In 1972, she became an international star with her television series, “Liza With a Z.” Minnelli won an Emmy for that show. Also in 1972, she played Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” winning a Grammy for Best Actress. This list only includes her first wins in the business.

The entertainer was only a toddler with she appeared in the musical “In the Good Old Summertime” with her mother Judy Garland. However, the singer says she is more like her father, Vincent Minnelli.

Even though the Oscar winner grew up surrounded by the popular talent of the time, her parents made sure Minnelli understood she was her own person, and she was one of a kind.

At the age of 75, she is not able to perform in public regularly, so today was a treat for her fans.

Written by Jeanette Vietti

