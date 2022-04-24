Joe Scarborough Says He Can No Longer Defend His Party

Don't like to read?

Joe Scarborough is the co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. Prior to his current show, he was the host of “Scarborough Country” on the same network. From 1995 to 2001 he was the Republican Representative for Florida’s first district. Until a couple of years ago, Mr. Scarborough was a staunch defender of his party, appearing on his show(s) and as an invited guest on several others. He is now admitting that what liberals were saying about his party accurately described its pervasive racism and misogyny.

“I was proven wrong,” Joe Scarborough said. “I was shocked by what I saw over the past five, six years.”

He added: “Over the past six years, the two things that have disturbed me the most have been the Right’s positions on race and my own churches, the evangelical churches’ posture towards Trumpism, and some of the things we’ve seen,”

Scarborough is claiming that what Trump’s presidency exposed had always been present, hidden from the public for obvious reasons.

Let’s look back at how the once Grand Old Party morphed into the “American Fascist Party” it is today.

In November of 1980, I and millions of other Americans were conned into voting for Ronald Reagan. Almost immediately he revealed his true agenda. He began wars on the working class and women’s rights. His next effort revealed that he was a religious extremist. His devotion to Christianity greatly influenced his policies for our nation’s future.

His party never wavered in its support for its party leader. What Reagan demanded became the rule of law. He was a racist, and his party supported his beliefs. He disliked poor, hard-working people, and his party began serving special interests. Evangelical leaders opposed a woman’s right to make choices about their physical and mental health, so Reagan decided that abortion was illegal.

The Republican Party, which existed prior to Reagan, does not exist today. These men and women are “pretenders.” It would be blasphemy for them to call themselves “the party of Lincoln.” There is no resemblance between the two. Today’s “Republican Party” is without principles or morals.

After Jan. 20, 2017, all right-wing politicians revealed themselves as the party of racism, bigotry, misogyny, homophobia, and anti-Semitism. They had their leader in the White House. For the next four years, they protected his illegitimate presidency by lying for him and hiding his violations of the Constitution. They lied for him constantly, and when he was impeached twice, Senate Republicans refused to give him a fair trial. They continue to support him today, at least verbally.

Trump has been a private citizen for the last 15 months, and the truth about Trump and his loyal supporters is being exposed little by little. In front of the television cameras Moscow Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and others continue to support their Fuhrer. However, after Trump’s planned coup on Jan. 6, 2021, failed, documents reveal that Moscow Mitch and McCarthy denounced him and suggested Trump had finally lost their support. They planned to suggest he resign. Then they changed their minds again, desperate to receive the votes of the Trump cult.

Once again, today’s Republican Party cannot be trusted. They lie almost as frequently as Trump and his family.

Everything reported from inside the White House is true. Trump is the most hated man in the world, and no one can be excluded.

Politics is the ugliest profession on earth. One entire party is complicit in hiding the truth from the American people. The Senate should have convicted Trump in both impeachment trials. If convicted the first time, he would not have been able to organize the January 6 insurrection. The darkest day in our nation’s history never would have happened.

If you do not trust anyone in power in our country today, you are not alone. No one in authority gives us a single reason to believe anything they say. The same is true about the mainstream media. If you watch television “news,” you are being lied to, and lies of omission are more vile that a blatant falsehood.

Please, I beg you, vote in November and again in November of 2024. Take your country back from the imposters.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Joe Scarborough: ‘I was proven wrong!’ Liberals were right about his former Republican Party.

UPROXX: Joe Scarborough Could Not Stop Laughing When He Heard About Trump’s Disastrous Interview With Piers Morgan; Mike Redmond

Featured and Top Image by Rodrigo Fernández Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of bianca-stock-photos’ Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License