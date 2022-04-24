‘Seinfeld’ Food Truck Makes Its Way to Chicago

Don't like to read?

When the “Seinfeld” food truck rolls into town, it is filled with the classic sitcom’s characters’ favorite treats. So, when it comes to town next week, Chicagoans will have the opportunity to grab some Snickers, Junior Mints, Drake’s Coffee Cake, the famous black and white cookie, muffin tops, and more.

Some of the lines surrounding the oft-times food-themed shows are memorable. For example, in “The Pledge Drive” episode, George ate his Snickers with a fork. When Mr. Morgan saw this, he asked, “Uh, what the hell are you doing?” To which George quipped, “I’m eating my dessert. How do you eat it, with your hands?”

The entire “Seinfeld” episode entitled “The Junior Mint” references the tasty treat. One of the unforgettable quotes from Season 4, Episode 20, is the interaction between Kramer and Jerry. “Who’s gonna turn down a Junior Mint? It’s chocolate, it’s peppermint — it’s delicious!” Jerry responded, “That’s true.” To which Kramer added, “It’s very refreshing!”

Black and white cookies are referenced in two “Seinfeld” episodes, “The Dinner Party” in Season 5, Episode 13, and the following season’s Episode 24, “The Understudy.” Jerry goes into great detail while at the delicatessen looking for a dessert for an upcoming dinner party:

The key to eating a black and white cookie is you want to get some black and some white in each bite. Nothing mixes better than vanilla and chocolate. And yet, still, somehow racial harmony eludes us. If people would only look to the cookie. All our problems would be solved.

The Seinfeld food truck will visit Chicago, at a yet-to-be-named location, between April 29 and May 1, 2022. The last time it visited the Windy City was in 2012.

@SeinfeldTV @JerrySeinfeld Is there Mutton on the truck? asking for a friend…🤭 — SuzyQ222 (@suzy_q222) April 23, 2022

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Steven Miller’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of wetwebwork’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License