Kehlani Announces New Album ‘Blue Water Road’ [Video]

Kehlani recently announced the release date of her new album “Blue Water Road” on Instagram. The announcement sent excitement through fans who have been anticipating a new release from their favorite Bay area artist. It will drop on April 29, 2022, and is available to preorder.

It has been two years since she released a new project but the R&B star has been keeping busy. She has been busy doing shows, recording, and tending to her family. The pandemic has not slowed down Kehlani one bit. She worked hard to give her fans “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” and even made videos in her home.

“It Was Good Till It Wasn’t” gave Kehlani her third straight No. 1 on R&B billboard charts. The album was also her first No. 1 album on iTunes. Now she is ready to serve up another number one album with “Blue Water Road.”

Kehlani described the album as, “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” according to her press release.

“I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

“Altar,” “Little Story” and recently the Justin Beiber collaborative track “Up All Night” are the first singles giving fans a taste of what to expect on April 29th.

Her latest album, “Blue Water Road,” is a continually growing process for Kehlani as she continues to let fans in on her life through her music.

Kehlani’s upcoming album “Blue Water Road” is available for pre order now🫧🫧.

Written by Kelly Newson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

